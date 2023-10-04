Ulsan is the King of the Iron Fists in REV Major 2023

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - IT WAS A SOUTH KOREAN battlefield as the top four of REV Major 2023's Tekken tournament saw Yoon "LowHigh" Sun-woong, Yeonarang, Jae-hyun "CherryBerryMango" Kim, and Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon saw podium finishes.

But in the end, it was Ulsan who reigned supreme as the King of the Iron Fist. Ulsan who has been renowned as a Bob, Feng, and Kazumi main used all of his tricks and sleeves to defeat CherryBerryMango's Noctis. It was his Kazumi who became his primary weapon against the Final Fantasy XV character.

Ulsan's victory would give him 400 points for the Tekken World Tour 2023 Circuit, and $5,727.13 (PHP 320,000).

While Ulsan has been the King of the Iron Fists, other names likewise stood out from the other esports titles.

PHOTO: REV Major Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Japan and South Korea reign supreme

Japan's ITK was crowned as the Street Fighter 6 champion besting Singapore's Nicholas "Seo" Choo Yuan. Filipino player xopowo secured a 4th place finish.

Another Japanese player, Naoki "Ikoan" Izumi defeated Thailand's ZeroOne0 in the Dragon Ball FighterZ event. His victory yielded 400 points for the DBFZ World Tour 2023-2024. Two Filipinos, namely Sorsa and Mico "Xanxus" Perez finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

Meanwhile South Korea's Kim "Daru" Jae-won defeated Japan's Tyurara in Guilty Gear -STRIVE- event. Filipino standout, Psychrosis finished 4th, earning 12 points for the ARC World Tour 2023.

In Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Adam "U" Calinisan topped the battlefield, while Singapore's Word-Salads prevailed over the best of the Philippines in Mortal Kombat 1.

Then there's South Korea's Lee "MadKOF" Kwang-no who became a legend in the King of Fighters XV event, prevailing over Japan's mok, giving the former the edge in the SNK World Championship 2023 event.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

PHOTO: Sprinto

Sprinto making its mark

As the fighting games community enjoyed the nonstop action, Sunglasses and eyewear brand Sprinto showcased their upcoming collection to the community.

With its cutting-edge technology, Sprinto aims to support the needs of gamers in protecting their eyes.

Many of its ambassadors namely Lance Serrano, Selyna Ramos, Raven "L3bron" Alonzo, John Santiago, April Corteguerra, Jay Perillo, Carlo Torres, and DJ Lala Banderas were present during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph