    Hail to the queen: OhMyV33nus, Blacklist trend on Twitter after finals victory

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now

    The BLCK squad, bannered by captain Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, coolly broke the Execration code, leaving Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso still ringless and a new fan-favorite Queen beginning the V33Wise reign over MPL-PH.

    More than 700,000 live viewers were tuned into the final minutes of the match. The keyword “Blacklist” topped the Twitter trending charts, with more than 23,000 tweets at the close of the nail biting series.

    “Bow down to the queen”, “Congrats BLCK”, and “Estes” — Villaluna’s final match pick — also trended on Twitter. So did “EXEShot”, the opposing team’s famed hashtag, as fans congratulated the veteran team on their valiant try as they slugged through some of the toughest teams for their second-place finish.

    Check out the biggest reactions:

    Bow down to the queen

    What a comeback from BLCK!

    Salute to both Z4pnu and OhMyV33nus

    That Game 7 suspense

    Blacklist in your area

    Victory for the queen!

    Big hand to Kelra for that defensive play

    Hook city!

    Gloo wins games?

    Maybe next year for Z4pnu?

    EXE fan right here

    BLCK agents broke out all the lucky charms

