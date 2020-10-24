The beginner’s guide to Brody, Mobile Legend’s newest marksman

BRODY, the Lone Star, is Mobile Legends: Bang Bang‘s newest carry, and he feels and plays quite differently from traditional marksmen.

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in ONE Esports, and is republished here with permission from ONE Championship.

Similar to the last few new heroes Moonton has released — Barats, Luo Yi, Yu Zhong — Brody’s passive defines his playstyle.

Passive – Abyss Corrosion

Official Description: Brody is able to move while winding up his Basic Attacks (which will be interrupted when casting skills) — at the cost of having longer Basic Attack Animation and lower Attack Speed bonus.

Each Basic Attack deals (+200% Total Physical ATK) Physical Damage, increases his Movement Speed by 30% (which will decay rapidly in 1.2s), and inflicts 1 stack of Abyss Mark on the enemy, capped at 4 stacks.

Each stack of Abyss Mark increases Brody’s damage against the target by 10% and his Movement Speed by 5%.

Continue reading below ↓

The first thing you’ll notice when you first play Brody is how unusually slow his auto attacks are. They take time to wind up, and you’ll definitely need time to get used to the animation timing, especially when it comes to last hitting minions.

Similar to Irithel, Brody can reposition during the wind-up animation of his basic attack.

On top of that, landing a basic attack grants him additional movement speed, which allows you to reposition further.

As Abyss Mark increases his damage to a target, you should strive to focus on marked targets, like how Karrie would.

If you use a skill during the auto-attack wind up, you’ll cancel it.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

First skill – Abyss Impact

Official Description: Brody launches a shock wave in designated direction, dealing 250 / 325 / 400 / 475 / 550 / 625 (+150% Total Physical ATK) Physical Damage, slowing enemies by 30% for 1.2s, and applying a stack of Abyss Mark.

Continue reading below ↓

As the shock wave travels, for each enemy it hits, it deals an extra 20% damage, inflicts extra 5% slow effect, and applies an additional stack of Abyss Mark, capped at 160% damage, 45% slow effect, and 4 stacks.

This skill deals only 50% damage to minions.

This is a linear spell which does more damage the more targets it hits.

To do maximum damage to a target in lane, cast Abyss Impact as a minion wave arrives, while catching the enemy hero on the outer edge of your skill. This would also help you clear minion waves faster.

Abyss Impact’s slow, combined with the bonus movement speed of Brody’s passive, gives you immense kiting ability.

This is your bread and butter skill, so after your ultimate, max out Abyss Impact.

Second skill – Corrosive Strike

Official Description: Brody dashes to an enemy, dealing 200 / 230 / 260 / 290 / 320 / 350 (+70% Total Physical ATK) Physical Damage to the target, stunning the target for 1.2s, and inflicting 1 stack of Abyss Mark on the target.

Continue reading below ↓

Upon hitting the target, he is able to move one more time in the movement direction, gaining 45% Movement Speed that will decay rapidly in 1.2s.

There are two parts to Corrosive Strike. Firstly, when you cast it on an enemy in range, Brody will dash into the enemy’s face. Yes, into their melee range.

Once it stuns them, he will move in the direction of your movement wheel. This mechanic means that you have the ability to reposition unpredictably in a fight and catch enemies off guard.

The timing of when, on which target, and where you choose to position will separate a great Brody player from a good one.

It is a single target spell, so even though you may want to stun a target, other opponents can get the better of you in a team fight as you’ll be putting yourself in close quarters.

Ultimate – Torn-Apart Memory

Official Description: Brody locks on all the targets within 8 yards, dealing 400 / 520 / 640 (+100% Extra Physical ATK) Physical Damage to them.

Continue reading below ↓

If the target has an Abyss Mark, all Abyss Marks will be reset, dealing Physical Damage equal to 200 / 260 / 320 (+50% Extra Physical ATK) plus 8% of target’s lost HP for each stack the target has.

His ultimate stacks upon Abyss Marks, and you should always use it as a finisher unless the enemies are one hit from dying.

You can move during the animation of Torn-Apart Memory as it is not a channel.

Torn-Apart Memory’s range is outlined in a blue circle around you. The moment a target is locked on after you auto-attack or land your other skills on them, even if they walk out of range, they will still get hit.

Everything within the ultimate’s blue circle and locked targets will be afflicted, minions, monsters, and enemy heroes alike.

It has a short cooldown, so don’t be afraid to be decisive!

Tips and tricks

Brody is an advanced marksman hero. He is all about positioning, timing, and split decision making. To truly maximize his damage output, mastery will come into play.

Continue reading below ↓

Not everyone will enjoy his playstyle because he’s so different from the rest. He needs to kite and reposition more than your average marksman, but with a kit that requires him to play at max range while also going into the thick of things with Corrosive Strike.

If all Brody does is kite at max range, enemies can just run away. You won’t be able to follow up with further basic attacks or spells. Likewise, you don’t want to be engaging with Corrosive Strike either. A great Brody will be seen navigating a fight by using the various sources of movement speed and spells with constant repositioning in relation to enemies.

As a marksman, there’s no one size fits all combo. The key thing will be to layer your basic attacks in between his spell casts in order to stack Abyss Marks, then finish off with his ultimate.

Like all marksmen, he’s still vulnerable to assassins, mages, and hard crowd control, so general rules still apply. Flicker is a great Battle Spell on him.

Continue reading below ↓

Run Marksman Emblem, and put points into Fatal and Doom for added Critical Damage, and Electro Flash, which works perfectly with the bonus movement speed Brody gets from his skills.

Equipment wise, instead of attack speed, you’ll want to build Critical Strike and Physical Attack items. Berserker’s Fury and Scarlet Phantom will be able to fit into any build, while Blade Of Despair gives you extra movement speed.

Due to his playstyle weaving in and out of fights, Brody will highly benefit from a defensive item. If you’ve snowballed the game, you can consider getting it earlier as a third or fourth item to prevent being burst down. Depending on your opponent’s line up, choose between Queen’s Wings and Immortality.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.