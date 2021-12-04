Team SMG gets better of Fnatic, Motivate Trust adds to TNC’s woes

RYAN Jay “Raging Potato” Qui and Team SMG surprised Fnatic, sweeping the powerhouse squad, 2-0, to begin their DPC journey.

Game 1 was a pretty even matchup between the two squads, exchanging pickoffs in the early- to mid-game. Everything changed when Fnatic tried to contest SMG’s Roshan attempt at the 19th-minute mark, leading to a Fnatic wipe thanks to a great Fissure and Echo Slam from a support Earthshaker.

It was downhill for Fnatic from there as SMG was able to ride the momentum to a 27-minute mega creep before the Filipino-led squad tapped out at the 28th minute. Malaysian carry Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng had 8/1/8 on his Luna while support Tue “Ah fu” Soon Chuan had 1/0/11 on his Earthshaker.

Game 2 looked like it was going to Fnatic in the early game, as the squad found early pick-offs in the laning stage. It was SMG’s patient farming that prevented Fnatic from any potential snowball to eventually overtake them in net worth.

It was another mishap around the Roshan pit, this time in the 26th-minute mark, that led to Fnatic’s downfall. Initially, Fnatic had won a skirmish around the pit, but back off due to their low health bars.

With Fnatic gone, SMG sneakily went for the Aegis again. As Fnatic was nearing the pit, Ah Fu once again found their carry Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto separated from the team before unleashing Earthshaker’s full combo to kill him and remove him from the upcoming team fight.

With the Aegis and a great high push from Luna and Lina, SMG took the game a couple of minutes later this time with a massive 21k gold lead.

MTG carries on with their ascencion, sweeps TNC

Meanwhile, TNC gets its second loss in a row, losing out to Thailand’s Motivate Trust Gaming via a quick 2-0 sweep.

Game 1 saw a glimpse of brilliance from the young TNC squad including wiping the Thais at 16 minutes before grabbing a few more pick-offs.

But the Thai team fight kept them in the game. A massive engage around the 22nd-minute mark saw the Thais take down TNC’s carry Terrorblade and offlane Mars as well as the gold lead. Another team fight at the 30th minute spelled the start of doom for TNC as they lost four heroes for nothing.

TNC would cling on for another ten minutes before throwing the towel at the 41st minute, buried under a massive 27k gold lead.

Game 2 was a complete shellacking for TNC as the Thai’s team fight prowess continued to shine. It was a quick one as Motivate Trust forced out GGs in 27:21, but by then they were up 22 kills to the Pinoy squad’s 10. They were also up 24k in gold.

Both TNC and Fnatic face each other to open week two of the DPC SEA Winter Tour Division on Wednesday, December 8. Execration faces OB.Neon right after.

