Philippines prevails over 111 countries to be crowned world esports champs

IASI, ROMANIA - With Sibol garnering a gold medal finish in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and silver in Tekken 7 during the IESF 2023 event, the Philippine esports scene reigns supreme. Against 111 other countries, it was the Philippines who was crowned as the tournament's overall champion.

In Mobile Legends, Sibol slayed Indonesia 3-1, led by AP.Bren's Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano, Michael Kyle "KyleTzy" Angelo Sayson, Rowgien "Owgwen" Stimpson Unigo, and GameLab's Jan Bradford "XBOCT" Amande.

Pheww even made history as he garnered three gold medals for the Philippines, where the first two came from the 2019 and 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

The team was coached by Francis "Duckey" Glindro and Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre.

Meanwhile in Tekken 7, Alexandre "AK" Laverez was able to garner a silver medal, losing to Atif "Atif Butt" Ijaz in the finale.

Martin Marco Veerayah was responsible for mentoring AK in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Besides these two games, Sibol tried to compete in Dota 2 and PUBGM, though their attempts were futile as neither team secured a medal.

Members from Polaris Esports namely Eljohn "Akashi" Andales, Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Marvin "Boomy" Rushton, Bryle "cml" Alvizo, and Coach Josef Leonard "JL" Brazal were part of the Dota 2 squad.

While the likes of Abdul Barode, Ans Clarth Rago, Charles Bryant Lobusta, John Raymart Rocello, Reimon Allen Casido, and Ronald Aljheron Ginez, were involved with the PUBGM team.

PHOTO: Sibol

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

A testament to the prowess of PH esports

With such an impressive overall outing in the IESF, members from the Philippine Esports Organization expressed their thoughts on this achievement.

For Philippine Esports Organization's executive director, Marlon Marcelo, this victory proves that Filipino esports athletes are world class.

"Our Sibol team and its esports program are a testament that our Filipino athletes can achieve world class recognition and become the best in the world. Their success serves as an inspiration to aspiring gamers, especially from the Philippines and Southeast Asia," started Marcelo.

He added: "This victory is a reminder that with passion and commitment, anything is possible in the world of esports."

Meanwhile, PESO President Brian Lim expressed the significance of this victory.

"Becoming the overall champion at the IESF esports world championship is a significant testament to how Filipinos can achieve at the highest levels in the global stage of esports, where height, weight, gender, or age has no bounds, showcasing our skill, resourcefulness and ingenuity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I would like to wholeheartedly thank our sponsors, gov't officials, players, Sibol team, and fans for supporting us. This is all for you! Mabuhay Pilipinas!" said Lim.