Team Sibol secures gold medal three-peat in men's MLBB SEA Games

THE PHILIPPINES' dominance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene lives on as Sibol dismantled Malaysia in the gold medal match, securing the gold medal hattrick.

Though it may seem lopsided given the 3-0 dismantling in favor of Sibol, the matches were close as Malaysia proved their comeback potential.

But in the end it was Sibol who prevailed courtesy of their ability to adapt to the situation.

PHOTO: Sibol

How Sibol garnered the gold

Sibol's gameplan was evident in Game 1: hunt down Muhammad Danial "CikuGais" bin Mohamad Fuad.

And this was evident at the early stages of the game as the Malaysian gold laner was being pressured by David Charles "Flap" Canon.

From the get go, Malaysia didn't have room to operate as Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo's surprise Khufra setups would hamper the laning phase of the opposition.

Everything was going well for Sibol as they accumulated a 10,000 gold lead at one stage of the match.

But everything evaporated the moment Sibol tried to end the game. Given Malaysia's impressive defensive arsenal featuring the Beatrix, Arlott, Valentina, and Atlas, the Filipinos struggled to seal the deal.

It even led to an intense 24th minute bout between these two team.

While Malaysia certainly had the comeback potential, the final clashes proved that the Filipino's discipline and decision-making would prevail.

With members isolated near the lord fight and with KyleTzy setting his sights on CikuGais, it was the Philippines who garnered first blood with their Game 1 victory.

Game 2 nearly saw a similar storyline as Sibol managed to weather Malaysia's early control. Despite the presence of Mohammad "Xorn" Noor's Akai, Sibol was able to slowly inched their way near the inhibitor.

Owgwen had great setups with his Akai while Flap once again stole the spotlight with his Arlott pick.

And once again, Malaysia's lason factor slowly showed its colors the moment Idreen "Momo" Jamal displayed his backstabbing setups, which gave Sibol their only loss in the campaign back in the group stages.

While it initially proved its usefulness, Sibol was able to bounce back. Key pickoffs on Muhammad "Chibi" Nor was important to limit the retribution factor for Malaysia.

Then when it came for the final push, Sibol waited for the right moment for Marco Stephen "Super Marco" Requitiano to engage, and his timely entrances sealed the deal for the Filipinos in Game 2.

While the first two games saw a potential scare from the Malaysian squad, the final game was a dominant approach from the Filipinos. With Owgwen's Atlas intimidating the opposition and with Sibol aggressively invading every space, it was time for Sibol to slay their foes and garner the coveted SEA Games gold medal, the third in Philippine Mobile Legends history.