Sibol announces Asian Games lineups for Dota 2, LoL, PUBGM, Hearthstone

AFTER MAKING it to two Southeast Asian Games in a row, esports will now make its flashy Asian Games debut.
Titles to be played in the 2022 edition of the quadrennial event include PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, FIFA, Street Fighter V, and Arena of Valor.
But as of now, the Philippines has only revealed the rosters of Dota 2, Hearthstone, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends.
Here are the list of players competing in each title, with each roster signed by Sibol general manager Leo Andrew "Jab" Escutin and Sibol head coach Ralph Andrei "Leathergoods" Llabres. Unlike the Sibol representatives at the Hanoi SEA Games, these teams are made up of players from different teams and organizations.
Sibol Dota 2
Eljohn "Akashi" Andales - GrindSky
Joel River Pagkatotohan - GrindSky
Charles Lewis De Guzman Delos Santos - GrindSky
John "Jing" Duyan - Nerdrig
Quirino "Qui" Gauden Rabino - NerdRig
Christian "CL" Paig - NerdRig
Coach: Mark Angelo "Geloace" Magallanes
Sibol Hearthstone
Tyrone Candido
Euneil "Staz" Javinas
Sibol PUBG Mobile
John Raymart "Rankid" Rocello - Cutiepatootie
Ronald Aljheron "Demigod" Ginez - Cutiepatootie
Kail Denver Jade "KOOPA" Riolada - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV
Airon Christopher "Lexi" Berona - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV
Abdul Barrientos Barode - Cutiepatootie
Sibol League of Legends
Reven Lhi "Relhia" Aloit - WPE Academy
Michael Jay Amorosa Gawala - WPE Academy
James David B. Esteleydes - Hotdog Esports
Jairus Tristan V. Jacobo - Hotdog Esports
Redgee Evan Reyes - Hotdog Esports
Cherv Zildjan B. Dorado - Hotdog Esports
