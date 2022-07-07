Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Sibol announces Asian Games lineups for Dota 2, LoL, PUBGM, Hearthstone

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    AFTER MAKING it to two Southeast Asian Games in a row, esports will now make its flashy Asian Games debut.

    Titles to be played in the 2022 edition of the quadrennial event include PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, FIFA, Street Fighter V, and Arena of Valor.

    But as of now, the Philippines has only revealed the rosters of Dota 2, Hearthstone, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends.

    Here are the list of players competing in each title, with each roster signed by Sibol general manager Leo Andrew "Jab" Escutin and Sibol head coach Ralph Andrei "Leathergoods" Llabres. Unlike the Sibol representatives at the Hanoi SEA Games, these teams are made up of players from different teams and organizations.

    Sibol Dota 2

    Eljohn "Akashi" Andales - GrindSky

    Joel River Pagkatotohan - GrindSky

    Charles Lewis De Guzman Delos Santos - GrindSky

    John "Jing" Duyan - Nerdrig

    Quirino "Qui" Gauden Rabino - NerdRig

    Christian "CL" Paig - NerdRig

    Coach: Mark Angelo "Geloace" Magallanes

    Sibol Hearthstone

    Tyrone Candido

    Euneil "Staz" Javinas

    Sibol PUBG Mobile

    John Raymart "Rankid" Rocello - Cutiepatootie

    Ronald Aljheron "Demigod" Ginez - Cutiepatootie

    Kail Denver Jade "KOOPA" Riolada - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

    Airon Christopher "Lexi" Berona - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

    Abdul Barrientos Barode - Cutiepatootie

    Sibol League of Legends

    Reven Lhi "Relhia" Aloit - WPE Academy

    Michael Jay Amorosa Gawala - WPE Academy

    James David B. Esteleydes - Hotdog Esports

    Jairus Tristan V. Jacobo - Hotdog Esports

    Redgee Evan Reyes - Hotdog Esports

    Cherv Zildjan B. Dorado - Hotdog Esports

