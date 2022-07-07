Sibol announces Asian Games lineups for Dota 2, LoL, PUBGM, Hearthstone

AFTER MAKING it to two Southeast Asian Games in a row, esports will now make its flashy Asian Games debut.

Titles to be played in the 2022 edition of the quadrennial event include PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, FIFA, Street Fighter V, and Arena of Valor.

But as of now, the Philippines has only revealed the rosters of Dota 2, Hearthstone, PUBG Mobile, and League of Legends.

Here are the list of players competing in each title, with each roster signed by Sibol general manager Leo Andrew "Jab" Escutin and Sibol head coach Ralph Andrei "Leathergoods" Llabres. Unlike the Sibol representatives at the Hanoi SEA Games, these teams are made up of players from different teams and organizations.

Sibol Dota 2

Eljohn "Akashi" Andales - GrindSky

Joel River Pagkatotohan - GrindSky

Charles Lewis De Guzman Delos Santos - GrindSky

John "Jing" Duyan - Nerdrig

Quirino "Qui" Gauden Rabino - NerdRig

Christian "CL" Paig - NerdRig

Coach: Mark Angelo "Geloace" Magallanes

Sibol Hearthstone

Tyrone Candido

Euneil "Staz" Javinas

Sibol PUBG Mobile

John Raymart "Rankid" Rocello - Cutiepatootie

Ronald Aljheron "Demigod" Ginez - Cutiepatootie

Kail Denver Jade "KOOPA" Riolada - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

Airon Christopher "Lexi" Berona - Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

Abdul Barrientos Barode - Cutiepatootie

Sibol League of Legends

Reven Lhi "Relhia" Aloit - WPE Academy

Michael Jay Amorosa Gawala - WPE Academy

James David B. Esteleydes - Hotdog Esports

Jairus Tristan V. Jacobo - Hotdog Esports

Redgee Evan Reyes - Hotdog Esports

Cherv Zildjan B. Dorado - Hotdog Esports

