Team Secret, Team Liquid complete The International lineup

IT WAS EUROPEAN domination as Team Secret and Team Liquid survived The International Last Chance Qualifier to book their spot at TI in Singapore.

Team Secret earned a ticket first, surviving a gutsy Virtus Pro in the Upper Bracket Finals.

Game 1 looked like it would be going to the Russians as they controlled the net worth throughout the game. But Secret would find a comeback after they successfully got Aegis and defended their base. Secret would then take successive tier threes before surprising VP when they went for the Throne.

Caught off guard, VP tried to mount a defense but were instantly overwhelmed by Secret, giving the WEU juggernauts the Game 1 win.

With momentum back in their favor, Secret delivered a dominant Game 2 to grab the first TI spot in the day.

The win also gave Secret captain Clement “Puppey” Ivanov his 11th straight The International appearance, becoming the only player to actively play in all 11 iterations of the championship.

Team Liquid's ascent to The International

Meanwhile, the lower bracket saw Team Liquid mount a comeback against Chinese squad Vici Gaming.

It was Vici who first got on the board as they won a lopsided Game 1. However, Liquid would equalize the series, controlling Xm’s Void Spirit as well as Erika’s Morphling.

Liquid would continue to show their mastery against the highly coveted Morphling pick as they snowballed their way to a 22-minute win in game three.

Liquid’s momentum would continue in the lower bracket finals as they made quick work of Virtus Pro.

The win was undoubtedly extra special for Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen, who earlier announced that he play his last professional DOTA 2 game in The International. The 27-year-old would then retire.

