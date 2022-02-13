Team Secret's losing slump continues, as they fall to Action PH

ONE of the Kings of the SEA Valorant Scene, Team Secret, are currently in a losing slump in the group stages of the VCT 2022 Philippine Challengers. After suffering from upsets against Oasis Gaming and Bren Esports, they once again suffered the same fate, this time from Action PH.

While the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 darkhorse prevailed in Haven in the very first game of the series, they conceded the next two games in Fracture and Ascent, giving Action PH the 2-1 series win.

A defensive masterclass from Action PH

For the first time in the VCT, Neon made her appearance and Team Secret decided to use her alongside Jett.

While many expected Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan to go for his signature Jett, it was him who used the Filipino agent while his teammate, Riley “witz” Go was the one who used Jett.

Given the nature of these two agents, many expected Team Secret to go all out on their assaults. However, Action PH delivered a defensive masterclass to slow down their foes.

With a combination of Breach, Cypher, Viper and Astra, the duelist tandem was forced to slow down, creating opportunities for Action PH to assess the battlefield.

It likewise didn’t help that Secret never had an agent who could scout around the opposition, forcing them to struggle.

Sirodeathyo and Georgyyy’s impact

But a key to their stalwart defensive stance, specifically in Fracture and Ascent, came from two individual players

It was JM “Sirodeathyo” Ignacio who became a crucial piece in Game 2 as his Breach slowed down Team Secret’s aggression.

However, he also garnered 23 kills and a 2.6 KDA statline, giving him the MVP honors, while he also notched an Ace with his Sova in Round 6 of Game 3.

But he wasn’t the only bright spot in the series as George “Georgyyy” Lachica made crucial counter-rotational plays in Games 2 and 3.

His Cypher in Game 2 was a sneaky backstabbing threat while his Jett weakened Secret’s rotations, most evidently seen in Round 11.

What’s causing Team Secret’s slump?

Seeing Team Secret at the bottom of the group stages with a 0-3 record has raised a wealth of questions for the pride of the Philippine Valorant scene.

Given their losing streak, some are wondering if the PH Valorant scene is becoming more competitive. Then there are some who argue that Team Secret has yet to adjust to the Philippine meta after being exposed to the international scene.

But there could be bootcamp problems as well. Head coach Chong Hoc “Fayde” Wah posted on Twitter about connectivity issues the team was experiencing, to explain the long pauses that took place in their recent matchup.

Even DubsteP confirmed this last February 10, before their group stage encounters.

This doesn’t mean the end of the road for Team Secret as they can still bounce back in the final week of the group stages. All they have to do is push for a 3rd place finish in their respective group.

