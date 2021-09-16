Team Secret, formerly Bren Esports' Valorant squad, qualifies for Valorant Champions

REDEMPTION at last.

After the whirlwind of events, Valorant squad Team Secret has qualified for the inaugural Valorant Champions despite not attending Masters Berlin.

It was a bittersweet qualification as it came after fellow Southeast Asian squad Paper Rex was knocked out of Masters Berlin. The two squads were tied for second in VCT points, but Team Secret had the better head-to-head for winning the SEA Challengers 3.

Team Secret — composed of Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go”, and coach Gilbert “Gibo” Sales — comprised, up to just a week ago, Bren Esports' Valorant contingent. They had to sit out of Masters Berlin due to issues with travel documents.

Team Secret one of only two SEA reps

Team Secret joins Thailands X10 Esports as the Southeast Asia region’s two representatives in Valorant’s inaugural championship, also set in Berlin on December 1 to 12.

Meanwhile, Paper Rex, FULL SENSE, and BOOM Esports will be the region's representatives in Asia’s Last Chance Qualifiers, facing powerhouse teams from Korea, Japan, China, and India.

