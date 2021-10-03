Team Secret earns Horizon Cup ticket but falls to Viets in Wild Rift SEA championship

PINOY Wild Rift squad Team Secret fell to Vietnamese squad SBTC Esports in the ESL Wild Rift SEA Championships Grand Finals, 4-1, ending their cinderella run with a second-place finish.

How Team Secret fell to SBTC

The Pinoys looked on form going to the grand finals by securing a come-from-behind win against the Viets in Game 1. Team Secret held on to the late game after a crucial Baron gamble in exchange for Elder Drake and bottom turret. A fed Chewy Vayne would lead the Pinoys to a victory off a Quadra kill following a Baron skirmish 23 minutes in.

Game 2 saw Team Secret bring out a gutsy Assassin comp. But the squad was punished severely by SBTC's team fights. The Viets evened out the series with a dominant 17-minute stomp on a 14-1 kill score.

In Game 3, both teams evened out the early stages, with Secret managing some early kills. But things turned around in the late game as the Viets' three tanks came alive and denied any possible engage from Team Secret.

They would go on to win the match in 19 minutes.

From there it was all SBTC as they won both games three and four to become Southeast Asia’s first Wild Rift Champions and become the region’s representatives to Wild Rift’s inaugural global tournament set for November.

Despite the tough loss, the squad of Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, and James “Hamezz” Santos also earned their spot at Wild Rift’s Horizon Cup in November.

The Pinoys would also take home $20,000, or more than P1 million.

SBTC’s jungler TF was named as the Finals MVP, while Secret’s Captain and Support Hamezz was named the tournament’s MVP.

