PH Wild Rift squad Team Secret set to compete in inaugural Horizon Cup

TEAM SECRET, an all-Filipino roster, is set to compete with the world's best Wild Rift teams in the Horizon Cup, Wild Rift’s inaugural international LAN tournament.

The team composed of Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, and James “Hamezz” Santos will be facing nine other teams from China, Brazil, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Europe, North America, and South America for a piece of the $500,000 prize pool (around P25 million).

Team Secret in the Horizon Cup

The 10 teams have been drawn in two groups. The group stage officially begins on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 6 pm Manila time. The top three from each group will move on to the knockout stage, which begins on November 19, 2021.

Drawn in group B, Team Secret needs to rank in the top three to move on to the knockout stage. Also in Group B are South American team eBRO Gaming, composed of mostly Argentinians; Japan’s Sengoku Gaming, who only dropped a single game in the Japan Cup; Spain’s Team Queso, who found a resurgence during the European Play-offs to qualify; and China’s inaugural LPL Wild Rift Champions, ThunderTalk Gaming, who swept OMG in the Finals to qualify for Horizon Cup.

The winners of the two groups will automatically qualify to the semifinals while the second and third seeds face the other group’s second and third seeds. Meanwhile, both fourth and fifth-seeded teams from each group will be eliminated from the tournament.

