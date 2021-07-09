Team Secret CEO on alleged Mobile Legends exclusivity: ‘Not good for competitive integrity’

JOHN Yao, the CEO of Team Secret, has expressed his sentiments on the alleged exclusivity contract being signed by esports organizations that restricts them from fielding Wild Rift teams.

As initially reported yesterday, rumors broke out on Twitter about a contract that's supposedly leading some esports organizations to release their Wild Rift rosters because the purported contract binds them to Mobile Legends. (When contacted by Spin.ph for comment yesterday, Moonton said that it would not be able to release a statement at this time.)

Yao initially compared it to Moonton allowing teams to deploy multiple brother/sister ML teams, even going as far as mentioning that this approach is “below the global standards.”

“Kind of amusing that Mobile Legends teams are not allowed to have Wild Rift divisions, but in Mobile Legends itself Evos can have 30 teams, RSG can have 20 teams, Onic can have 10 teams, etc,” Yao wrote on a Facebook post.

“I mean literally the regional competitions frequently have sister team vs sister team in the same tournament, which is far below global standards.”

In addition, he said that it was “integral to survival” that esports orgs should have multiple games under their banner. He concluded that if Moonton will pursue their exclusivity deal, they must be willing to invest a lot of resources into organizations.

“Cannot be good from a healthy ecosystem or competitive integrity standpoint,” he wrote. “Even for orgs, investing in multiple games is integral to survival, so I certainly hope ML is paying really well enough to justify signing away exclusivity.”

To end his statement, he simply said: “Feel free to take shots at me now.”

Currently, Team Secret has a Wild Rift team based in the Philippines. They just recently earned a 5th-8th place finish in the SEA Icon Series 2021: Summer Super Cup.

