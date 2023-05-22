BTK fails to meet MSC requirements, gets replaced by Team Outplay

THERE HAS BEEN speculations swirling around that the BloodThirstyKings (BTK) of North America may not be able to compete in the upcoming MSC 2023. Bren Esports' Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro even hinted about this on his official Facebook page.

As the community pondered about BTK's MSC campaign, the committee revealed the final ruling regarding the North American squad's status.

Despite their very best efforts that saw them won the NACT championship over Team Outplay, BTK wouldn't be able to showcase their talents in Cambodia given the tournament rules.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"We regret to inform you that BTK will no longer be participating in MSC 2023, as they were unable to meet the basic requirements set in the tournament rules," started the post.

According to MSC rule 3.1.1, "Each team is required to maintain a minimum of 7 members, including one coach and five players (Starter) and one substitute, throughout the tournament."

"Furthermore, as per rule 5.2.3, "players' rosters need to be the same as the team that qualified for MSC 2023 in MPL or other local qualifications unless there is a force majeure before the roster lock date that necessitates a change."

It was then revealed in the post that BTK didn't meet these requirements as one player didn't have a valid passport and the other wasn't given any consent from a legal guardian to participate.

The MSC committee didn't reveal who these players were.





Team Outplay takes over their slot

Given these concerns from the team, the MSC tried desperately to resolve this issue. Unfortunately their efforts didn't yield the desired outcome.

Watch Now

"Despite our efforts to find a resolution for BTK from May 15th to May 22nd, which is the deadline to arrange the players' visa application, flight tickets, and other travel documents, the team could not meet these requirements, and their manager has confirmed this."

Due to this incident, BTK will not represent North America in the upcoming MSC 2023. Their slot will be taken by the NACT runner up, Team Outplay.

"As a result, we have decided to allocate the MSC qualification from NACT to the runner-up, Team OutPlay. They have accepted the chance to represent NACT in MSC 2023 and fulfill all the necessary requirements."

While BTK's absence in the MSC is a massive letdown, there is a glimmer of hope for the team given the MSC's announcement regarding their potential IESF stint.

"However, we believe it is important to ensure fair competition by upholding the rules and regulations within the tournament guidelines and rulebook. Regarding the qualification for IESF - the members of BTK do have the priority to participate in the competition, which is hosted by IESF. IESF will issue a separate announcement regarding the confirmed US representative."

BTK is considered to be one of the most influential teams in North American MLBB due to their immaculate performances back in the M3 World Championship, where they finished 3rd overall. Their lineup back in the NACT consists of two Filipinos namely ISO and JOYBOJ, and the American sensation, Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun.

Meanwhile Team Outplay has two notable Filipino players who have previously played in the MPL Philippines namely Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and Rainiel Jhim "URESHIII" Agustin Logronio.