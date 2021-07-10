Team manager: Nexplay disbands Wild Rift roster

ONE OF the most prominent local esports organizations has disbanded its Wild Rift roster.

Taz_Run21, the manager of Nexplay’s Wild Rift team, said in a tweet that the entire team had been let go, and that they are now “looking for an organisation.”

He even posted the team’s Liquipedia page, showcasing the team’s accomplishments.

Continue reading below ↓

Nexplay Wild Rift players, such as Baron laner Miguel Vincent “Arisen” Pison, support player Jazzfer “Dizastr” Villahermosa, and Dragon laner, Jovanie Artajo “Ooozee” Colong, have also likewise posted about looking for a new club while detailing their list of accolades.

As of reporting, Nexplay Esports has yet to make any announcement on their official social media pages.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nexplay's Wild Rift squad scored respectable run in PPGL Summer Season

Prior to attaining the Nexplay brand, the team was once called Aether Rift, which was formed last November 2020. They were acquired by Nexplay at the start of 2021. They even hired the services of John Eric “Recmeister” Pena to coach the squad last May.

The team has consistently topped the C-tier Wild Rift tournaments and ended their journey with a 5th-6th place finish in the PPGL 2021 Summer Split: Playoffs, losing to Omega Esports.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This announcement comes in the middle of explosive rumors currently shaking up the mobile esports community, which alleges that some organizations have signed exclusivity contracts with Mobile Legends.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.