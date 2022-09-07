Vagabonds Esports captures back-to-back Garena Survivors titles

VAGABONDS Esports proved once again that they are the best CODM battle royale has to offer as they orchestrated a dominating encore performance to capture the Garena Survivors 2 title.

The Filipino team, who won Garena Survivors 1 by a wide margin, nearly replicated their success by winning 7/18 rounds with 282 total points. The performance is only 2 rounds off from their showing in GS1 winning 9/18 rounds and 278 total points.





Sister team Vagabonds Nomads followed them with 226 points of their own including 3 round wins to finish in second place, while AMT Prime rounded up the top 3 by scoring 172 points with 4 round wins.

The champion core of the team led by captain Josef Brey "Blue" Evidente will again bag the biggest split in the $25,000 prize pool amounting to $10,000 or approximately P560,000.

Vagabonds Esports players talk about the changes made in GS2

Along with a new season came some noticeable rule changes in the tournament including the prohibition of using in-game skins on both guns and characters to prevent interaction between teams and the implementation of playing in first person perspective (FPP) in all playable rounds. Team captain Blue shared his and the team’s thoughts about the recent development.

“Para sakin di ko ramdam yung baril ko dahil walang skin, parang walang kulay ang paglalaro ko,” he said when asked about the experience of playing without their usual and personal skins in-game.

“Nakaka-walang gana pumutok."

Teammate Jacq Levi “Yato” Gelacio shared his own thoughts as well. “Sa’kin po medyo nanibago lang ako nung una dahil walang skins pero nung nasanay na goods naman na po,” Yato said.

However, Blue emphasized that it did not affect the team' gameplay, citing they still have the same performance and continued to stay consistent.

“Wala naman pong nagbago regarding sa performance, same play padin po and all. Sadyang di lang exciting pag nakapatay kasi wala, hindi po umiilaw,” he said.

On the other hand, he also shared that he despite preferring third-person perspective (TPP) over FPP, he and the team adjusted accordingly and made the necessary adjustments to stay in form and at the top of their game.

“Mas prefer ko sana TPP since dito kami nasanay at dito talaga kami na introduce sa battle royale scene. Pag dating sa FPP di na kami naninibago dahil binatak na naming dati palang sa FPP mode sang-ayon sa ginawang change of rules ng Garena,” Blue concluded.

