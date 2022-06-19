DPC Recap: Talon prevails over Boom Esports, Fnatic survives RSG in Week 2

DPC SEA Division I newcomers Talon Esports and RSG continue to make their mark after tussling with powerhouse teams Boom Esports and Fnatic in Week 2 of the DPC SEA Tour III.

Talon Esports proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the DPC beating Nigma Galaxy SEA 2-1 and Boom Esports, 2-1.

Talon took the opener against Boom Esports with a 44-minute domination. Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon earned an 11/3/10 KDA on his Ursa while midlaner Rafli Fathur "Mikoto" Rahman had 8/3/12 on his Lina.

Game 2 saw Boom Esports equalize with a heavy tower pushing lineup of Razor carry and Death Prophet Offlane, while Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer countered Talon’s cheese Nature’s Prophet split push on his Kunkka. Yopaj had 11/3/15 while Souliya "Jacky" Khoomphetsavon was unstoppable on the Razor with 15/2/16.

In the decider, it was Talon’s offlane Damien "kpii" Chok who helped mount the comeback against Boom Esports with his Mars. His huge double Mars arena in the 37th minute swung the momentum to Talon’s side as they managed to take a lane of Barracks from there.

But despite the huge Talon lead, Boom held on, mounting great high defenses thanks to Jacky’s Monkey King’s Wukong’s command and Yopaj cleaning out the backline on his Ember Spirit.

It was a team fight on mid in the 60th-minute mark that sealed the game for Boom. They managed to catch Talon off-guard, with Yopaj instantly taking out the Hoodwink support. Unfortunately, the rest of the team was caught in a Mars Arena as they tried to focus down 23savage’s Slark.

In the end, Talon’s sustain outlasted Boom’s burst as they turned the fight around, killing off the Monkey King without buyback and opening up Boom’s Ancient.

Surprisingly it was support Worawit "Q" Mekchai who led his team in kills, nabbing 14/9/14 on his Enchantress. Meanwhile, 23Savage had 13/2/23 on the Slark, while Kpii had 4 kills and 23 assists on the Mars.

Fnatic turns the tables on RSG

Meanwhile, Fnatic managed to reverse sweep RSG 2-1 on Saturday. RSG dominated Fnatic in Game 1, grabbing 44 kills against Fnatic’s 18 in the 45-minute win.

Somehow that win lit a fire in Fnatic as they stomped on RSG in Game 2 with a 32-minute win and a 36 to 18 kill score. Momentum would be in the Tour II champs' favor as they continued to manhandle RSG in game 3 with a 30-minute win and a 29 to 4 kill score.

Captain Jabz had 9/0/11 on his offlane Visage while midlaner Armel had 8/0/13 on his signature Puck.

Also, earlier in the week, Team SMG swept Polaris (2-0) and T1 bounced back from their week one upset with a sweep (2-0) against Nigma Galaxy SEA.

After week 2, Talon remains on top of Division I with a 3-0 record. Following them is Fnatic with a 2-0 record while Boom, T1, RSG, and Team SMG are all tied with a 1-1 record. Rounding out the ladder is Nigma Galaxy SEA with 1-3 and Polaris Esports who have yet to win a series at 0-3.

It will be a battle for first in the leaderboard on Thursday as Fnatic and Talon face-off for the first time.

Execration overcomes TNC in Division II

In Division II action, full Pinoy squad Execration bested their PH rivals TNC Predator, 2-1 last Thursday. With the win, Execration joins Lilgun as the last two remaining flawless teams in Division II.

Meanwhile Made in Philippines beat Summit Gaming 2-1 to open the week, but lost against Army Geniuses on Saturday. Neon Esports received their second straight loss on Wednesday as they fall short against newcomers Atlantis, 2-1.

