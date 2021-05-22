Execration, T1 break out the brooms, sweep foes to book tickets to AniMajor

EARNING themselves an outright playoffs appearance in the WePlay Animajor, T1 swept TNC Predator, 2-0, to secure the top seed in the DPC SEA Season 2.

It was a redemption story completed for Captain Carlo “Kuku” Palad and T1, who finished last season at third.

T1 was dominant in both games. Thai carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon Wraith King was almost unstoppable, finishing with a 11/0/12 KDA in game one, and 12/1/3 in game two. Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme also ran circles against TNC with his Leshrar in Game 1, finishing with a 7/0/12 KDA. He also provided great initiation and counter team fights in Game 2 with his midlane Bat Rider, ending the game with a 10/2/15 KDA.

With the win, T1 has earned themselves 500 DPC points and $30,000, or about PHP 1.4 million.

All-Pinoy squad TNC Predator, on the other hand, finished with 300 DPC points and $28,000 (about PHP 1.3 million) but they would start the major in the group stage.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino team Execration nabbed the final major slot after sweeping Fnatic, 2-0, in the tiebreaker for third and fourth.

The crew of Jinn ‘Palos’ Lamatao Yuri ‘Yowe’ Pacaña, Nikko “Nikko” Bilocura, Don Carlo ‘BDz’ Manalo, and Ralph ‘RR’ Peñano have earned 200 much-needed DPC points, $27,000 (more than PHP 1.2 million), and a Wild Card slot in the last major of the season.

Fnatic was ahead early in Game 1, but a botched team fight in the top at the 22-minute mark gave Execration three kills and Roshan to eventually gain the lead. Nikko’s offlane Doom then carried the team with crucial ults on Fnatic’s cores. He would end the game with a 13/6/6 KDA.

Game 2 looked like it was going to the way of Fnatic, with the SEA powerhouse taking Execration’s midlane tier by the 22-minute mark, and pulling ahead by as much as 11k in net worth.

But great high defense from Execration stalled Fnatic's gears enough for Execration to fight back, with a Fnatic team wipe in 29 minutes in balancing out the game once again.

At the 35 minute marker, Execration managed to kill off Fnatic’s three cores in a team fight. With momentum on Exe's side, another Fnatic team wipe at 38 minutes allowed the Pinoys to go mid and end the game.

Also earlier in the day, Omega Esports and OB. Neon successfully defended their spot in the DPC SEA Upper Division after surviving a tie-breaker with BOOM ID. Omega Esports managed to beat BOOM ID but lost to OB. Neon during the first round robin, while OB. Neon lost their match against BOOM to force another round tie-breaks.

It was during the second round where both Omega and OB. Neon managed to win their match against the Indonesians to end the tie-break.

OB. Neon would finish the season at fifth after considering their head-to-head record with Omega Esports. Omega ends the season at sixth.

