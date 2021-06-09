T1 stuns China top seed, punches ticket to The International

PINOY-LED T1 looked dominant in their WePlay AniMajor debut as they swept China’s top seed Team Aster, 2-0.

The squad, topbilled by Pinoy offlaner Carlo “Kuku” Palad and Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme, are now secured of a top-eight finish after their quick series. T1 also qualified to The International 10 as they are assured of 970 DPC points.

It was T1’s Thai carry Nuengnara “23savafe” Teeramahanon who bannered the decimation of the Chinese team. He never died in the two-game series, while the rest of the team successfully supportedhis dominating play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Game 1 saw T1 in control throughout the game. The team was able to secure early kills on the Chinese’s roaming Nynx. The team also kept their opponent’s Terror Blade in check as they choked out his farm and denied him any free kills.

T1 would end the game in 33 minutes, with 23savage netting himself a 7/0/7 KDA on his Morphling.

Continue reading below ↓

The second game saw T1 run over Aster in a quick 24-minute victory. Aster managed to take some great team fights to keep themselves about even at 12 minutes in. But T1’s mid Magnus and carry Lifestealer still managed to outfarm Aster’s carry Medusa. This enabled earlier item timings to T1, who snowballed their lead further with team fight wins and eventually take the series.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

23savage’s Lifestealer ended with a 6/0/5 KDA. Karl’s Magnus also grabbed some great RPs and Skewers, including two back-to-back skewers to Aster’s carry in their ground push. He would end the game with a 4/1/7 KDA.

All-Pinoy team TNC Predator will now have the tough task of sending Team Aster home when they face them tomorrow.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.