DPC Recap: T1, Boom bounce back in Week 2 while TNC ascends

T1 FOUND their groove in Week 2 as they won two crucial matches to return to the top of the Division I ladder.

The Carlo “Kuku” Palad-led squad eked out a 2-1 win against Nigma Galaxy SEA on Monday before sweeping Team SMG, 2-0, on Saturday night.

Game 1 was a 29-minute T1 stomp, as their IO, Gyrocopter combo proved too much for Team SMG. T1’s new carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte had himself a game on the Gyrocopter, earning a 15/0/15 KDA. Midlaner Karl “Karl” Baldovino was also unstoppable on his Storm Spirit with a 16/1/17 performance.

Game 2 looked like it going in Team SMG’s favor, with the team punishing Karl’s unorthodox midlane Tusk. But everything changed once he assembled an Aghanim’s Scepter in the 34-minute mark. Tusk’s Aghanim’s Scepter gives him the skill Walrus Kick, which allows him to kick his opponents back to his team.

It was, in fact, a Walrus Kick to Kenny “Xepher” Deo support Bane’s Fiend’s Grip combo that saw T1 claw back the lead. Additionally, Gabbi was able to farm efficiently on his Luna, allowing the now PH-based squad to mount a comeback.

Continue reading below ↓

Gabbi notched an 11/1/12 KDA on his Luna, while Kuku contributed another 8 kills and 17 assists on his offlane Necrophos.



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Boom Esports beats Polaris, 2-1

Boom Esports finally made their Tour 2 debut this week as they took down Polaris, 2-1 last Monday.

It was a reverse sweep from Boom after they prevented Polaris from countering their IO and Gyrocopter comps. Midlaner Erin “Yopaj” Ferrer remained the squad's early game anchor, providing the team with pickoffs courtesy of his Ember Spirit and Puck picks in games 2 and 3 respectively.

T1 is now tied with Polaris on top of the Division I ladder with a 2-1 record. Meanwhile, Team SMG and Boom Esports find themselves in the middle of the pack with a 1-1 win-loss tally.

Meanwhile, Neon Esports and Fnatic added to Execration’s woes as they earned two close 2-1 wins over the Filipino squad.

Continue reading below ↓

With the two defeats, Execration has fallen to the bottom of the ladder at 0-3, while Fnatic secures the top spot with their clean 2-0, and Neon joins Boom and Team SMG with their 1-1 records.

Division II action at the DPC

TNC Predator also debuted this week in Division II. The squad found success in their Division II opener, winning against all-Pinoy squad UD Vessuwan 2-1 on Monday. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last Thursday after being swept by Mongolian squad Lilgun.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.