Blockchain, vtubers, voice actors: Everything you can learn in CONQuest's 2022 Festival

AFTER A two-year hiatus, CONQuest is officially back.

One of the most notable gaming and pop culture conventions in the Philippines made massive headlines with their recent announcements.

No longer will it be held in the usual confines in Iloilo as the event will now be hosted in Manila.

But they have more surprises up for grabs.

Recently, CONQuest revealed their star-studded lineup, which not only involved local gaming celebrities like the V33Wise tandem and Gian Lois “Gloco” Concepcion, but also the biggest names in the international scene.

With numerous personalities, coming from different fields and journeys, we can surely learn a lot from them, especially when we grab the chance to interact with them.

And what can we learn from them? Let’s take a sneak peek preview.

Is voiceover acting really fun?

Genshin Impact has proven that gacha games aren’t just a grindfest of collecting cute chibi-looking characters. The game introduced a complex and profound narrative, and a unique combat system.

But did you know that some of the game’s characters were voiced by Filipino voice-over talents?

Three popular Filipino VO talents in the game — Ratana (Yae Miko), Christian Banas (Thoma), and Anne Yatco (Raiden Shogun) — will make an appearance in this year’s CONQuest.

However, they aren’t the only Genshin VOs in the event. American content creator Lily “Lilypichu” Ki will finally grace Philippine shores.

Outside of Genshin, Wild Rift shoutcaster Rikki “Riku” Quiapon will also share her experiences as well.

Though we associate them with success given their credentials, was it really a smooth sailing journey for them? Perhaps we can learn more about the VO industry.

How do you become a successful content creator?

Making videos and other forms of content for a living instead of the usual 9-5 desk job is a dream for many creatives. Some of us might even be tempted to take that leap of faith to focus on that path.

But what pitfalls and harsh realities await in this journey?

Gaming idols like 100 Thieves’ Kyedae “Kyedae” Shymko and Jake “Tuonto” Tuonto will be in CONQuest to share their insights. Perhaps we can even hear about they managed to secure their massive fanbase on Twitch.

But content isn’t just limited to playing video games. Case in point? Our favorite conyo-sounding socialite, Jaime Ricardo “Jiconyo” Umali, who will also be appearing in CONQuest. SHEESH!

What is with this Vtuber craze?

If some of our parents found it strange to see people playing games on Twitch or Facebook Live, wait until they see people streaming with anime-looking avatars on camera.

They’re called vtubers (short for virtual YouTuber) and they're kicking up a storm in the online community. Among them are Senz and Bao who will both attend the upcoming festivities.

So what made them famous in the first place? How did they end up having that model? And why are people crazy for vtubers?

What skills and talents do you need to make it in the Pinoy comics industry?

While there’s a common misconception that all you need to be a good illustrator is drawing talent, there are other important skills that they need to learn to take that career into the next level.

Comics creators like Libreng Komiks and Hunghang Flashbacks will appear in the con to share what they know.

Is blockchain the future?

Even with so many influencers and gamers digging deep into the NFTs and blockchain industry, so many questions still surround cryptocurrency for the curious public.

Een Mercado and Nhil “Trinhil” Diaz are on hand to share their overall knowledge of the industry. Perhaps we could learn more about the pros and cons of venturing into Web3.

But besides these topics indicated above, there are other important things we can learn in this year's CONQuest. Tickets can be purchased on the site's official website.

