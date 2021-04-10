PFF set to stage first e-football competition

THE Philippine Football Federation is set to stage the PFF eTrophy, its first-ever e-football competition from April 15 to 16.

The PFF said in a media dispatch that it has invited e-sports enthusiasts all over the country for an opportunity to represent the country in competitions.

The finalists in the tournament will represent the country in the FIFAe Nations Series 2021 to be held later this month.

Eight players will be grouped into two groups, with the top two teams advancing into the two-leg knockout crossover stage.

EA Sports FIFA is the platform being used in the Nations Series with France winning the inaugural title two years ago in London.

The PFF hopes that eFootball will help in the growth of the sport not just on the pitch but also in the digital platform.

“We thank FIFA for including eFootball in its platform which will allow us not only to host eSports competitions, but also to send our players to international competitions,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “As we host our first-ever eFootball competition, we hope that it will encourage football fans and stakeholders to enjoy football not just on the physical pitch, but also on the digital pitch.”

“We see eFootball as one of the new and innovative ways to promote football to the general public, particularly to the youth,” said PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes. “We invite all aspiring eFootball players to join and compete in the PFF eTrophy.”