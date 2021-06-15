‘Sports car’ banter continues between Ch4knu, Z4pnu

LOOKS like Execration is celebrating their tremendous MSC victory with a literal #ExeShot.

Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso posted a short video clip of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog taking a swig of liquor on his Facebook page.

"THE IDOL," Z4pnu wrote in his caption.

In the comments section, the valiant Execration tank took a playful jab at the Mobile Legends veteran about Z4pnu’s viral “sports car” promise to Mangilog, should the team go all the way at the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.

“Nilalasing moko para makalimutan ko sports car,” said the 19-year-old in a comment that’s gotten over 12,000 laugh reacts.

Alfonso could only respond: “Hahahahahahahhaa”

Execration is now finally taking a break after almost four solid months that saw them claw past two lower bracket battles to finish second in the local MPL-PH, and then earn the championship ring in the MSC.

In the regional cup finals, they faced their MPL-PH foe Blacklist International.

To get to the MPL-Philippines champ, who coasted to the finals without a loss, Execration had to face the champions of every pro league in the region: MPL-Indonesia’s EVOS Legends, MPL-Singapore’s EVOS SG, and MPL-Malaysia’s Resurgence MY.

It was EVOS Legends that sent Execration tumbling to the lower bracket during the first day of the MSC Playoffs. But the Indonesian team was handily dismantled by Blacklist, while Execration confidently took down RSG MY, paving the way for an all-Pinoy finals showdown — and a grudge match between the two foes.

"We are happy that both teams of [the Philippines] fought in the finals,” said Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic to the media during the finals’ post-match press conference.

Talking briefly about their tactics, E2MAX added: “We were confident in fighting Blacklist International in the finals of the MSC because we already scrim with them almost every day before the playoffs, I think we already checked them on the drops. They stick with their heroes repeatedly.”

Overall, “We are also surprised by our output,” he continued. “I think every game and every day that we played, we [had] the confidence that we are getting stronger every fight. I am also proud that we fought [those region] champions.”

Now that deserves an #ExeShot.

