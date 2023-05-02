SPIN ZOOM IN: What can we expect from the MPL S11 playoffs and SEA Games?

2023 OFFERS a variety of tournaments in the MLBB scene as Filipino teams will be grinding their way for a chance to compete in the MSC 2023. A championship berth in MPL S11 would be the key, leading to bigger opportunities ahead.

Many storylines will unfold as the tournament progresses. Is Bren ready for the championship run? Will ECHO's House of Highlights finally secure the MPL trophy? Can Blacklist International maintain their dominance in spite of worrying signs?

Can RSG defend their MSC crown amid jungler issues? Is Onic PH bound to proceed to the next phase? Will Omega's newblood shine and produce a new poisonous element?

And after the MPL season ends, Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro and Bren Esports squad will be competing in medal-based events like the Southeast Asian Games and IESF. Complimenting his Bren squad are members from other teams like Onic PH's Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo and GameLab's Jan Bradford "XBOCT" Amande.

Given the packed schedule, is Coach Duckeyyy ready for the task ahead? Will his team carry on the legacy of Sibol?

These are some major storylines that will be discusssed in the latest episode of Zoom In featuring former RRQ Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado and Minana head coach Joshua Alfaro.