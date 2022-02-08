Spin Zoom In: Casters preview upcoming MPL-PH Season 9

THE UPCOMING ninth season of the MPL Philippines is brimming with a lot of hype, considering the earthshaking offseason we just witnessed.

While it was unfortunate to witness notable MPL veterans like Adrian “Toshi” Caballo, Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr., Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna take their leave, it shouldn’t be a cause for concern for the community.

Especially with what we've seen during the Sibol qualifiers, where the next generation of superstars took centerstage.

Just look at Nexplay’s new big three, featuring Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro, Marius “DONUT” Tan, and Rainiel “URESHII” Logronio who became the talk of the town after reaching the Sibol finals.

But they weren’t the only acquisitions that were heralded. Like Nexplay, Bren Esports and Omega Esports have also unveiled their up-and-coming prospects.

Then there are the likes of ECHO PH who stunned the community with their so-called “super team” as they acquired three big time MPL veterans in Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico.

With so many movements happening around, comes a wealth of lengthy discussions that are worth pondering in our Spin Esports Zoom In Episode: A preview of the MPL-PH Season 9.

