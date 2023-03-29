REVIEW: Resident Evil 4's remake has lived up to the hype

I FIRST PLAYED the original version of Resident Evil 4 during the early parts of the pandemic as I had nothing to do during that period.

Initially I was turned off by the clunky, outdated controls, but eventually I got used it and I willed my way to the very end.

Upon defeating the final boss, I was left speechless, as I realized that a game that was released back in 2005 with old school PS2 graphics, managed to stand the test of time.

I even reached the point where I concluded that the original RE4 was better than the remake of Resident Evil 2, which speaks a lot given that RE2: Remake has also left me in awe. Given my overall experience with RE4, I was doubtful that Capcom would release a remake given how it still holds the same level of prestige despite the numerous years time went by.

Yet they decided to push through with it and with their announcement that a remake was on the works, I was a bit worried. Will RE4: Remake be better than the original? Will it suffer like what happened with their previous remake project (RE3)? It turned out my initial skepticism was already debunked the moment I finished the game.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Remake's darker atmosphere sets it apart

Many fans would attribute the original Resident Evil 4 as a game that completely departed away from its horror elements and focused on the action sequences.

While I totally agree that the original RE4 was filled with heartpounding action, I still believe that the series' horror roots remained, from the creepy chants of the cultists, the Verdugo boss fight, the backstory of the plaga, and most notably the chainsaw wielding Dr. Salvador and the heavy breathing Regenerators.

Yet at the end of the day, it can still be concluded that the game was full of nonstop battles left-and-right, making it the predecessor to the Michael Bay-era of Resident Evil.

But in the revamped version of the iconic PS2 horror classic, Capcom managed to amplify the elements of horror by darkening the environment, which synergized well with the back-and-forth battles.

Just look at how the game started in the 2005 version and compare it to the remake. While the former had a sunny afternoon setting, the latter had a more nightmarish approach, and even Leon S. Kennedy's first ganado encounter looked more unsettling in the latest version.

But it didn't just end there, if you were traumatized with Regenerators in the OG, the tension was further amped in the remake.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Removing the most annoying parts of the game

Now going beyond the environment, Capcom also made some crucial changes that further enhanced RE4's remake.

For those who were left annoyed by the original's quick time events (QTE), bad news...they still remain.

However, not every QTE from the original game was transfered to the remake as Capcom limited the this game mechanic to combat.

Personally I liked this decision as it lessens the frustrations that players might encounter. I couldn't forget that QTE segment in the original RE4, especially when Leon was hanging for dear life, only for me to fail, forcing me to start all over again. Thank goodness they removed that part.

And if there's one welcome addition, it would be Ashley Graham's gameplay. If before fans would constantly have to waste valuable resources in protecting the US President's daughter, the remake simplified this approach as players can just approach her when she's incapacitated.

Then there's her puzzle solving segment, which was way better compared to the original.

But it wasn't just her gameplay that was refined, as her personality saw a drastic shift, which made her more endearing compared to her original counterpart.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

More fleshed out characters

In the original RE4, Ashley was considered to be one of the most headache-inducing characters in the series.

There were no redeeming qualities about her, which didn't bode well with her babysitting-esque gameplay, and her constant high-pitch nagging of: "LEOOOONNNNN! HELP ME LEON!"

However, the remake made her into one of the most beloved characters in the game.

For instance, her initial interaction with Leon in the remake saw Ashley, filled with anxiousness, which contrasts that of the original, where she looked naive yet hopeful.

And as the story went on, we witnessed her development to the point where she made a promise to herself and to Leon. Her interactions with Leon have also made me think that Capcom might be building her character for something big in future installments.

Ultimately Ashley evolved from a character who players would love to feed to the zombies, to a character that must be protected at all costs.

But besides Ashley, other notable characters like Jack Krauser and Luis Serra have also been given more depth.

Luis has been a fun persona in the original game, but his character in the remake has made him more of a tragic protagonist and Capcom deserves the praise for giving him more backstory and screentime.

Meanwhile, Krauser was given a new voice over, which ultimately improves his character. If his voice in the original RE4 made him a suave villain, the remake gave him justice as he sounded like a battle-tested antagonist, struggling with the demons of his past.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Other notable improvements

While the characters took the spotlight, the other additions in the remake have all been spot on. The typewriter now allows players to customize the rewards that they'll receive, where they can increase the chances for them to acquire gunpowder, herbs, or handgun ammo.

Personally I love this addition as this introduces a strategic element in terms of planning in between chapters.

And speaking of strategic element, the enemies in the 4th installment's remake have also evolved.

Gone are those days when ganados and cultists would run towards you, then walk, then hit you with whatever weapon they have. Now, these enemies will charge towards you from a farther distance, and try their best to bring you down, making their movements more natural, realistic, and most importantly frightening.

Some of the enemies have new features like those buzzing Novistadores having a camouflage ability and the Plaga C being able to look for new targets to infect, which adds to the element of surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then of course the level designs, which has been the major highlight in the OG RE4. Capcom still maintained some of the best sections like the dreaded room arena, and changed the others to the point where it improved upon the original.

Take for instance the mine cart ride, which was more fun and less annoying in the remade version, as you no longer have to grind and constantly bombard foes with bullets.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

The remake manages to keep the classic RE4 spirit

Yet despite these changes that have further enhanced our Resident Evil 4 experience, the game manages to maintain some of the most beloved roots from the original installment.

The OG version is renowned for its violence and cheesy dialogues and this remained in the remake, though there were significant changes.

Leon is still corny with his jokes, yet remained entertaining. I couldn't stop laughing at that lame, "Nighty, night...knights!" joke he made.

Then there's his conversation with the Spanish police authorities at the beginning. Both the OG and the remake had contrasting personalities for the police officers, but in the end they both joked about acquiring a "parking ticket."

While the cheesy dialogue remianed, there were some from the OG that I sorely missed. For instance, Leon's one liners against Ramon Salazar and Osmund Saddler during their discussions via radio, though I understand why Capcom had to remove them as Leon's conversation with them might hint that he doesn't take them seriously as major threats, which doesn't look good as a US Agent.

Then when it came to the death scenes, I was expecting that Capcom will nerf them especially with how the demo was conducted. Dr. Salvador no longer beheads Leon as he has a new brutal kill animation, but the other enemies all have ways to decapitate Ashley's bodyguard, like that boss battle where Leon's body got shredded apart.

PHOTO: Resident Evil 4, Capcom

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONCLUSION

Overall Resident Evil 4: Remake manages to live up to the hype as the changes and some of the OG features that remained have made it into a spectacle.

If you love the original version of the game, you'll surely be amazed by the remake, however there might be some segments from the OG that will surely be missed.

For instance, the boss battle against U-3 was removed, and I personally felt that it should be included since it was one of the highlights from the original (though I have a feeling that Capcom might include this in Ada Wong's secret missions)

Then there are also some characters who I believe could be further fleshed out, like for instance Ramon Salazar who potentially could be a tragic villain given his backstory.

But nevertheless, RE4: Remake succeeds in its task in matching or perhaps usurping the legacy made by the OG, making it a potential Game of the Year contender...as of now.