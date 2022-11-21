Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WATCH: This documentary recaps the hype and highlights of the International 11

    by Jham Mariano and Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

    SINGAPORE — The International remains one of the biggest events in the global esports calender. For the entire grand finals weekend, the Spin.ph team went live inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium to get an up-close look at the closest Dota 2's grand contest has ever been to Philippine shores.

    For more of our live reporting from TI11, tap here. But for a comprehensive closeup on everything that went down that weekend, check out this documentary below.

    Spin looks back on The International

    PHOTO: Jham Mariano

