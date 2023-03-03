Southeast Asian Dota 2 icons DJ and iceiceice join Bleed Esports

SOUTHEAST ASIAN Dota 2 organization Bleed Esports made two major acquisitions to boost their ranks in their Dota Pro Circuit 2023 campaign.

In comes Filipino Dota 2 icon, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti and one of the legends in the Southeast Asian scene, Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Pei Xiang.

They'll be playing alongside Lao player Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong, Singapore's Teng "Kordan" Tjin Yao, and South Korea's Kim "DuBu" Doo-young.

Lee "Forev" Sang-don will coach this team. He once played for the iconic MVP Phoenix squad that left a strong impression in the The International 2016, where they finished 5th-6th.

DJ and iceiceice retrospective

DJ has been renowned for spending most of his playing career with Fnatic, which began in 2017. It may seem like he will forever be with the squad given his explosive performances as a position four support, however the current esports landscape has forced him to leave the org.

A few weeks ago, Fnatic was forced to temporarily take a leave in the Dota 2 scene, which in turn forced the players to leave the org. The team's former director, Pao "KillTheMage" Bago touched upon the economic issues in esports.

"By now news of Fnatic's exit would have been announced. It has been exactly one week since I was informed that due to the economic downturn in the western market and the looming recession placing pressures on not only Fnatic, but many other companies inside the space and outside it, that the company would be dropping Dota 2 to focus on other ventures and to reduce losses," he reflected.

Meanwhile iceiceice last played for Team SMG, though his stint reached a negative turn given the team's disqualification in the TI11 qualifiers.