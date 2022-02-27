JA's heroics secures South Built Esports' Cinderella VCT-PH championship

SOUTH Built Esports initially struggled in their VCT campaign as they nearly got eliminated in the group stages.

Then came the playoffs where many expected them to be eliminated. However, they proved everyone wrong after eliminating Team Secret and defying the odds in the lower bracket.

And to top off their inspired performances, they took the Philippine VCT Championships by defeating NAOS Esports, a team that sent them to the lower bracket.

While their previous encounter was a 2-0 sweep, their finals rematch was a 3-1 revenge from SBE.

Defying the 9-3 curse and other potential comebacks for South Built Esports

Game 1 saw NAOS Esports pull off a furious rally by overcoming a 9-3 deficit and prevailing over SBE, thus proving that the 9-3 curse is real.

And it seemed history would once again happen as Game 4 saw the same scoreline, with NAOS desperately trying to mount a rally.

But even without the 9-3 scoreline, NAOS was pushed to the wall in the other games, only for them to come fighting back.

But SBE learned from their flaws in Game 1 as they were able to adapt and learn from NAOS’ antics.

There were instances when NAOS’ blurred and Oscar “Kakarot” Farin Jr. were able to secure momentous kills, but SBE stood their ground all thanks to the heroics from series MVP Johnty “JA” Arone, Deko “PapiChulo” Evangelista, and Jan Philip “flippy” Marique.

NAOS tried to surprise SBE with their ultra-aggressive spike rush in Map 3, but SBE responded with a stalwart defensive stance with their utilities, slowing down NAOS.

Besides being crowned as VCT champions, South Built Esports have also secured an APAC Challengers slot alongside runner ups, NAOS Esports and Action PH. The champion and runner up from the APAC Challengers will get a chance to compete in the VCT 2022 Masters Stage in Iceland.

