SOURCES: Raizen, Escalera, and Toshi set to join Onic PH

A HIGHLY PLACED source told Spin.ph that Onic PH is on the verge of tapping into the potential of three new players.

These three players are MPL veterans namely jungler Dean Christian "Raizen" Samagui and midlaner Jomearie "Escalera" Delos Santos.

Meanwhile, a returnee might emerge in the Hedgehogs' lineup as Toshi could be the new gold lane option for the team. Toshi last played back in Season 8 under TNC.

Both Raizen and Escalera were once up-and-coming youngsters who graced their way to the scene with the former being one of the most well-rounded and versatile junglers and the latter renowned for his midlane prowess, especially in his debut back in Season 9.

As these players prepare to suit up for Onic, the team recently released key players such as Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Jefferson "Kekedoot" Mogol, and Landher "Der" Gabriel. They even decided to forego Coach Lyrick, hinting that the club might go for a massive overhaul.

Meanwhile, rumors emerge that Onic PH could potentially see the return of Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol who recently won the MSC 2023 trophy with Onic Esports. Both players posted videos which seem to hint their departure from Indonesia.