    SOURCE: Renzio and Pakbet in Cambodia? MP The King in SYS?

    by Carlos Pineda
    10 hours ago
    TEAM SEE YOU SOON from Cambodia published a post that someone from the Philippines will join their roster. They also revealed that they'll make their official announcement on June 4.

    Based on the silhouette, it can be argued that Michael "MP The King" Endino might be joining the squad.

    However a reliable source from behind the scenes told Spin.ph that MP The King will take his talents to See You Soon. The Filipino jungler was once considered to be a part of Burn X Flash, though this didn't materialize given the travel clearance problems.

    Eventually he decided to make his mark in the MDL scene under the Omega Esports banner.

    But he wasn't the only one who was mentioned by the credible source as they also revealed that the following Filipinos could potentially take their talents to Cambodia.

    With Kevin "Ola" Olavere joining Team Occupy for their MSC campaign, the source revealed that Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos is bound for Team MAX, while his fellow Omega teammate, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, is currently in a trial phase with the team.

    Prior to these revelations, members from Omega's MPL and MDL rosters have announced that they're currently 'looking for a team.'

