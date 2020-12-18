Sony yanks ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ off PlayStation Store, will offer refunds for PS digital copies

THE Cyberpunk 2077 drama continues.

Sony has announced that it is pulling the open-world action RPG from the PlayStation store, and will begin issuing refunds for buyers who bought it there.

“SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund,” Sony said in a statement.

CD Projekt Red, the video game’s developers, have confirmed that this initiative was a the result of talks between the Poland-based studio and Sony.

However, if you’re based in the Philippines, the refund link only leads to a 404 error page.

We have reached out to representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment Southeast Asia for any comment on when the refund page will roll out in the region. We will update the article when we receive a reply.

In any case, as reported by Rappler, you can no longer find Cyberpunk 2077 listed in the Hong Kong PlayStation Store. It also previously reported that, for those who bought disc copies, the game’s regional distributor, Epicsoft Asia, reposted the message of the developer’s promise of refunds on its website.

Beyond that, however, Epicsoft did not give any additional information.

Since its launch early December, reports of game-breaking bugs, frequent crashes, and poor performance have hounded the release of Cyberpunk 2077. This is especially notable in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which run on older hardware compared to high-end PCs or the new PS5s and Xbox Series Xs.

As the Gamespot review put it: “We cannot recommend you play Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles; the frame rate is wildly inconsistent to the point of severe interference with gameplay, and frequent texture pop-in and poor visual quality overall make Night City muddy and ugly to look at.”

CD Projekt Red’s promise of game refunds for disgruntled owners of the PlayStation and Xbox Series One version of the game set off even more controversy. This week, the studio admitted that it had no special deal in place with Sony and Microsoft for refunds.

However, for discontented owners who don’t want to wait till February for patches and updates to the game, this new development from Sony represents a major step in the refund situation — and another milestone in the whole messy Cyberpunk 2077 drama.

Bloomberg reports that since the whole controversy exploded, the stock price of CD Projekt Red "has now lost 33% of its market value since the first reviews were published last week." Previously, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 8 million copies in preorders even before it was launched, and was on track to be one of the best-selling video games of all time.

