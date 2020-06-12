PS5 reveal showcases hardware, game trailers, and a lot of Zion Williamson sweat

GAMERS got their first big look at the new edition of NBA 2K21 in today’s big PS5 games showcase.

And it looks like one extremely sweaty game.

Pelicans rook Zion Williamson headlines the trailer, showing off some next-gen handles before finishing the trailer off with a dunk. The graphics are certainly impressive, but everyone’s main takeaway here is that the developers really worked hard on Williamson’s sweat.

The NBA 2K21 reveal was just one of many in an hour-long show that showcased some stunning new games. But first, check out how the PS5 console will actually look. It will come in two editions: digital only, and then a version with a disc drive. In terms of design, Sony is dropping the PS4's minimalist, angular profile for a… well, take a look at it yourself.

Sony also announced sequels to some big exclusives that came out for the PS5. First up: Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel to the surprise superhero hit will see a new hero take up the Spider-Man mask. We liked Miles back in the Into the Spider-Verse movie; here’s hoping his video game version will be just as great.

Then, there’s Horizon: Forbidden West. Part two of Horizon: Zero Dawn finds plucky heroine Aloy meeting even more giant robo beasts.

For motorsports fans, Gran Turismo 7 is also heading to the PS5. The storied driving sim is bringing back some classic tracks from previous games, as well as showcasing some seriously great graphics.

Other PlayStation 5 news that happened? Grand Theft Auto V and Demon’s Souls (which appeared on the PS3) are both being remade on PS5. Capcom announced a new first-person Resident Evil game called VILLAGE. For the kids (and kids at heart), there’s also a new Ratchet and Clank game, as well as a new platformer starring Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet. There are some promising new IPs as well; we’ve got our eye on Returnal, a sci-fi shooter with a spooky premise.

It’s a lot of news. Go watch the whole thing here:

