Sol Mercado, Jayjay Helterbrand take a tour of Bren Esports HQ

WITH Bren Esports’ champion-caliber Mobile Legends team basking in the afterglow of their M2 victory, retired baller Jayjay Helterbrand took a tour of the team's home base.

“Congratulations to BREN Esports for winning the ML World Championship and for giving me and @m3rcmywords a tour of the headquarters!” he wrote on an Instagram post. “@iambrenchong congratulations on making history!”

Bren Chong is the team’s founder, chief executive officer, and namesake. He set up the organization back in 2017.

The Bren Esports facility is located in Makati. According to a feature on GGNetwork, it boasts a 24-hour gym, a studio and streaming area, and of course, lots of areas to game and practice in.

Accompanying Helterbrand on his tour was free agent Sol Mercado.

In Helterbrand’s post, Mercado corrected Helterbrand good naturedly. “*giving YOU a tour! I been a part of the team for years now buddy,” he wrote. “thanks for visiting OUR HQ!

In a picture released by Bren, the two ballers are shown posing with various members of Bren's staff, including Chong and chief operating officer Jab Escutin.

