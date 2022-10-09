Smart Omega wins inaugural CODM Philippine Open at The Nationals

SMART OMEGA have won the first-ever CODM Philippine Open of The Nationals, the country’s premier franchise esports league, last night October 8.

The upcoming CODM World Championship 2022 delegate swept BREN EPro 4-0 in a best-of-seven series grand finals.

The squad composed of the"‘best sniper from the Philippines" Jerrold “Woopiiee” Regay, Kennedy “iDra” Mondoy, John Kenneth “KenDy” Pimentel, Ronan Arkie “Rage” Eleria, Nel “R1SKY” Buemio and newly added player for the nationals Jerico “YungJ” Vibora, adds The Nationals’ title to their growing list of achievements.

The same core members previously won Garena Masters 2 and 3, as well as finishing second in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Regional Qualifiers for #CODMChamps22.

With their victory, Smart Omega received the championship prize money of P400,000.

Omega vs Bren: A sweet redemption

Having lost maps to BREN both in the play-ins (Hardpoint at Raid) and group stages (lost 1-2 in a series), Smart Omega came into the grand finals matchup fresh and ready to go. They beat a pesky Cignal UItra team earlier in the day, 3-2, in the upper bracket matchup which allowed them to proceed directly to the grand finals.

BREN EPr,o on the other hand, started their day out in the lower bracket, where they defeated Laus Playbook Esports Eagles with ease, 3-0, to face Cignal Ultra in the lower bracket finals. Cignal, just coming off a loss from Smart Omega, gave Bren a run for their money. However, Bren ultimately prevailed after five grueling games to win 3-2 and earn the right to face Smart Omega in the grand finals.

The grand finals started off with Smart Omega getting a 1-point map advantage earned from their upper bracket run. Then, in game 2 in Hardpoint at Hacienda, Omega pounced on a seemingly fatigued Bren side, who had just come off two straight series. Omega dominated them to win 250-179 and erect an early 2-0 lead.

Smart Omega continued to ride their momentum in Game 3 in Search and Destroy at Firing Range, winning gun fight after gun fight. They took over the game eventually won 7-3 to take a commanding 3-0 series advantage.

Breb EPro tried to bounce back in Game 4 in Control at Standoff, desperate to snatch a map against their mighty opponents. After a sequence of back-and-forth outstanding gameplays, Bren managed to tie Omega 2-2 heading into the deciding Control round.

But that would be BREN EPro's last hurrah, as Smart Omega virtually rushed them straight on at the start of the game, spawntrapping and never letting them get out of their base. By the end of the round, the scoreboard looked like this: 21 Omega, 0 Bren.

Smart Omega decimated BREN EPro, grabbing all 30 possible kills in a round of control while only losing 9 lives to close out the series and win the championship.

KenDy was rewarded the MVP of the series for his efforts in all three matches of the grand finals, displaying all-out performance and top-tier consistency.





