Smart Omega’s Tin relishes playing against former team Blacklist Ultimate

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE (CODM) player Martin “Tin” Yap has played the game for about three years now and he might have seen it all in the pro scene. From being under the radar, he then played for 2021 CODM PH National Champions Ultimate Esports.

From there, Tin and the team got picked up by Blacklist International and proceeded to win five straight CODM titles for the organization including the CODM Eastern World Championship in 2021.

But perhaps the most intriguing part of his CODM career happens this weekend as he prepares to play against his former team after being picked up by bitter rivals Smart Omega two months ago. Tin said he was grateful for the opportunity given by Smart Omega after his contract with Blacklist.

The former CODM World champion relishes to meet Blacklist Ultimate where he used to play for over two years. He says he is looking forward to the matchup.

“I’m excited and thrilled [about facing Blacklist] and I’m prepared to go up against my former teammates,” said Tin, who will be on the other side against them for the first time in a Garena-sanctioned tournament.

Playing with Smart Omega

Furthermore, Tin shares his experiences with his current team now and how is it different from his previous team.

“I’m happy with my new teammates now and I noticed in myself that I’ve improved a lot,” he said.

“In terms of chemistry, I’m still getting used to at first and adjusting with my current teammates. Through the help of my coaches, I was able to get a feel and jell with their chemistry as a team,” Tin added.

Although he transferred to another squad, Tin retained his original role as an objective player and is doing wonders with it. He already has three MVP of the match awards garnered and is looking for more for the remainder of the tournament.

“Just like in Blacklist before, I am still an objective player here with all of my new teammates. They are helping me as well to fit in and do well and I can say there’s really no difference between the two teams since both are strong and top tier,” Tin shared.

Tin and Smart Omega face Blacklist in the upper bracket semi finals of the CODM Garena Masters 4 playoffs with a grand final slot at stake.