Smart Omega's CODM squad seeking government help for their visas

VISAS. Passports.

Across the esports world, this has remained a headache that some esports organizations face when they compete internationally.

Case in point? Dota 2's Arlington Major caused a lot of headache, not only for Filipino players, but also international teams as a lot of players were rejected in their attempts to secure a US visa.

Call of Duty Mobile team Smart Omega is hoping that they wouldn't suffer the same fate. The team recently stood victorious over rivals Blacklist Ultimate to secure a slot for the CODM World Championship 2022 to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

As the global competition nears, they've tried everything to make sure that the odds of the team getting their visas will increase.

“As early as now, we’re trying to contact our partners and have everything prepared especially for a visa that we know it’s very hard right now because of the pandemic still in our country," said Omega's chief operating officer Louie Patrick Cruz in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Smart Omega underscores importance of government

For Omega to secure a better chance to acquire their visas, government support is a must.

"We’re very positive that we will be supported by our government because recently, we’re trying to get in touch with a [local government unit]. Because it’s different especially if you’re representing the country," reiterated Cruz.

Watch Now

He added: "It’s not just a matter of letters and stuff. But if a government entity will help us, definitely it’s a big boost for us to get approved. We know that the government of the United States is not just about adding the passport, it’s like an entity that we have to establish that what we do is a legit thing.”

The organization is likewise asking for the assistance of the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO), the sport's governing body in the Philippines, said Omega's chief marketing officer Froi Joshua Endaya.

“Just to add to that, we also gotten help from the Philippine Esports Organization, we already wrote them a letter and they did reply that they will support us," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Added Endaya: "We know that this is a recurring challenge, kase we know naman the history meron tayong ibang mga kaibigan sa ibang organization na nahirapan. But we had a meeting earlier this morning that really emphasized the need to complete these requirements as soon as possible. especially that we have two months before flying to the US."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.