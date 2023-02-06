Smart Omega Empress proceeds to playoff rounds after impressive group stage outing

SMART OMEGA EMPRESS' conquest in the MLBB Women's Championship began on a high note as the team garnered a 2nd place finish in Group A.

With a 3-1 record, highlighted by victories over Cambodia's Impunity Starlets, Malaysia's Zeros Esports Gaming, and Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls-Reinas, the Empress comes into the playoff stages with momentum running on their side.

The only loss came from Indonesia's Bigetron Era, one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Omega with a statement over Impunity

The first match for the Filipino squad was basically a one-sided stomp given the 20-4 scoreline.

From the beginning, Impunity's momentum was instantly hampered the moment Keishi's Hayabusa pressured the botlane in order to give space to SHINOA's Lesley.

Impunity tried to capitalize on their lineup given that MOSHII's Gloo could be the potential answer against Lesley, but to no avail as Omega's supporting options marshalled SHINOA really well.

With MERAAAY's Lolita protecting SHINOA, AMOREEE providing the added sustain, and Omega's gold laner had so much room to launch long distance shots.

But besides the supporting prowess from the Empress, their engagements likewise worked wonders as ayanami's Lapu-Lapu was the perfect initation option alongside MERAAAY, which allowed Omega to instantly burst down key threats.

In the end, it was Omega who cruised past their foes.

Schooling the Malaysian representatives

After suffering from the hands of Bigetron Era and winning against Burmese Ghouls-Reinas, in an offstream battle, Omega are hoping to end their group stage campaign with authority against Zeros Esports Gaming.

And that's exactly what they showed as the Empress went extremely aggressive with their dive-centric lineup.

With two petrify threats featuring ayanami's Yu Zhong and MERAAAY's Kadita and Omega had strong crowd control options to start teamfights. They even brought a sense of unpredictability as both could alternate their assaults.

Both even displayed other means to cause havoc towards the Malaysian squad. As ayanami was controlling and cutting the toplane, MERAAAY would harass the jungle and even zone out the opposing gold laner.

As the match went on, it was Omega who styled the opposition as Keishi's Ling outplayed the opposition.

There was nothing Zeros could do as they were forced to concede their final game.