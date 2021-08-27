Smart Sports, Omega Academy launching grassroots esports league in Pasig

TO FURTHER promote esports in the grassroots, Smart Sports and Omega Academy launched Barangay Grassroots Esports League (BGEL) — a league built to enable local government units to connect with their constituents through esports.

The league will launch its inaugural online tournament called KABPAS: GAME ON! in Pasig City during the city's Linggo ng Kabataan 2021 festival.

"Despite the ongoing pandemic, we at Smart still want the kids to remain active and still be competitive," said Jude Turcuato, PLDT-Smart First Vice President and Head of Sports. "With all of the kids staying at home, one of the best ways for them to remain active is through esports."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Grassroots esports league taking root in Pasig

There will be 28 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams that will compete in this tournament, vying for a P48,000 prize pool. The participating teams were recommended by the Sangguniang Kabataan across Pasig City. The tournament will take place from August 27 to 29 while the awarding ceremony will be on the 31st.

Continue reading below ↓

Helping facilitate the event is Omega Academy — the program of the popular MPL Philippines team for budding esports athletes. It is also done with coordination with the Local Youth Development Office of Pasig City (LYDO) and is supported by the Pasig Youth Development Council with the guidance of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We would also like to thank Mayor Vico Sotto, LYDO officer-in-charge Rechie Tugawan, youth development officer Colleen De Guzman, and SK federation president Georgia Clemente for helping make this event possible," said Turcuato. "We are looking forward to hosting more BGEL events in other localities soon to not just promote esports but also spread the values it has to the farthest reaches of the country."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.