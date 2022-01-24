Smart backs Omega Empress for upcoming MWI

SMART Communications, Inc. is supporting Omega Empress, the women’s team under its esports program, as they represent the Philippines in the first-ever Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational on January 27, 2022.

Mery Christine “Meraay” Vivero, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “Amore” Amores, Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, and Fatima Phoebe “Fibii” Taburnal make up the homegrown squad under the guidance of Coach Hans Bilonoac.

“Smart has always believed that esports has the power to bring out the best in our athletes, no matter the gender, social status, age, and background. We are excited to see our Smart Omega Empress as they carry the Philippine flag in the international stage. We hope that they can inspire our youth to pursue their passion in esports,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Omega Empress was formerly known as LVD Huntress

Smart Omega Empress (formerly LVD Huntress) team captain Vivero shared that they are “happy and overwhelmed” with this milestone.

“Masaya kami kasi nakita nila na kaya naming makipag-kompetensya sa ibang teams in the pro scene,” she said. “I’m very glad to see a lot of ladies confidently playing esports and showing off their skills, especially in international games.”

Smart Omega Empress, together with another Filipino squad Bren Victress, will battle it out with topnotch all-female crews from Southeast Asia in the tournament to win the $15,000 prize pool (around P769,000).

“We are confident that we will provide a good fight, that we will dominate the game. This is challenging for us, so we need to practice double time because the tournament is fast approaching,” Vivero added.

Commitment to boost PH esports

Smart has proven its longstanding commitment toward the fastest growing esports scene in the country with its products, programs, and services that are geared to help in nurturing the passion and talent of all Filipino gamers. Smart has always supported women in the Esports and Gaming culture, particularly with its role in Liga Adarna — the Philippines’ biggest and only all-female esports league.

In fact, Vivero and her teammates are veterans of Smart-backed Liga Adarna. They reigned as Season 4 champions in the Mobile Legends tournament of the league.





