‘Slam Dunk’ mobile game now up for beta testing

FOR many, the Slam Dunk anime is the god tier of all sports series. Decades on, and it still holds a special place in the hearts of many Pinoy hoopsters who watched it on TV.

App developer DeNA Hong Kong Limited is rolling out the anime’s official mobile game, developed in partnership with Toei Animation, the studio that produced it. It just launched its closed beta, but is limiting sign ups to just 30,000 players in the Asian region.

If you’re on Android, you can sign up for the beta here. (You can also pre-register the game on Google Play.) When you launch the game, create your player profile. However, the developer warns, once the number of sign-ups goes over 30,000, it will turn off player profile creation.

You’ll need a phone with at least Android 5.0 and 2GB of RAM, as well as 2GB free storage space.

Slam Dunk Mobile allows you to play through ten chapters from the original story. “Reminisce that youthful summer, and watch the development pathway of the Shohoku Basketball rookie – Hanamichi Sakuragi,” said the brand.

Crucially, though, Slam Dunk Mobile will also include a multiplayer component. On its Facebook page, it describes itself as a “basketball MOBA”, and you can battle against other players in half-court 3v3, as well as other game modes. You can also level up, boost your stants, and unlock new talents and skills.

At Level 13, characters can unlock active abilities, and in Level 15, you can select passive traits.

