This is SJ Belangel’s MyTeam fantasy starting five for NBA 2K22

RIGHTLY celebrated for his game-winning buzzerbeater in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers earlier this year, SJ Belangel is also making the moves in another kind of hardcourt.

In an interview show hosted by Jinno Rufino, the young Gilas guard admitted that he’s pretty new to the NBA 2K scene. “With all those new faces in the league, with all the veterans around the league, I’m [just] basically enjoying the gameplay of NBA 2K,” he said.

But Belangel also keenly follows the movers and shakers of the esports version of pro basketball. At the height of Gilas’ awe-inspiring campaign against Korea, he even chatted briefly with E-Gilas’ point guard Aljon “Shintarou” Cruzin.

“Napapanood ko lang po kayo sa live,” Belangel told the esports athlete. “Isa pong karangalan.”

SJ also recently got together with other E-Gilas stars, guard Clark “Clark” Banzon and center (as well as team captain) Philippe “IzzoIV” Herrero to talk more about the recently released basketball sim. (Both Banzon and Herrero also play for NBA 2K squad Playbook Esports. And Belangel isn't just a part of Gilas; he's also part of Laus Group Esports, and streams regularly on Twitch.)

“For me, it’s the gameplay itself where you meet other people, meet new friends,” said Belangel to Rufino. “Actually, that’s where I met these pro players, because of [the] MyPark [game mode], actually.”

SJ Belangel, Clark, IzzoIV pick their NBA 2K starting five

The hot topic for the trio? Their starting five for the game’s MyTeam mode.

But they couldn’t just pick any player. They did it fantasy draft style, with SJ going first, then IzzoIV, then Clark, before host Jinno Rufino makes the last pick for the round.

Belangel, of course, kicked things off by picking the GOAT himself, followed up by another legend, Wilt Chamberlain.

Then he switched things up by going for Kevin Durant, then “The hustler, Dennis Rodman,” said the soft-spoken guard. “For my last pick, it would be my idol, Steve Nash.”

Here’s how the draft ended up:

SJ Belangel

Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant, Dennis Rodman, Steve Nash

IzzoIV

LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, Dirk Nowitzki

Clark

Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Pippen

Jinno Rufino

Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Kawhi Leonard, Bill Russell

So, in the fantasy draft between the four, who do you think came out on top?

