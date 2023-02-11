Six games you should try in Steam's Next Fest

STEAM'S NEXT FEST is in full swing and there are over 700 demos to try out from indie developers all over the world. Even if these games don’t have the huge funding that triple-A games possess, they are still definitely worth your time.

It’s almost impossible to check out the whole catalog of demos available but we’ve played a bunch of them and here are the ones you should definitely check out. It’s absolutely free and you can get a couple of hours of fun from each. You just might put some of these on your wishlist!

PHOTO: Wandering Sword by Spiral Up Games

Wandering Sword

Wandering Sword is an epic RPG across ancient China, where the player will be able to master abilities from different martial schools across five different weapons. Do you want to choose the agile Shaolin School polearm or the flexible sword play from the Central Plains?

The choice is yours! With no levels in the game, your character’s strength is purely dependent on your martial prowess. This beautiful 2D-HD game in the style of Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy can be played in either Turn-Based or Real-Time mode. Wandering Sword will be released in 2023.

PHOTO: Phantom Brigade by Brace Yourself Games



Phantom Brigade

Phantom Brigade is a tactical mech game coming out on March 1, this makes it the first game that will come out with a full release on this list. The game offers a unique and refreshing taste on the turn-based genre. When you order your units they execute their turns simultaneously via a timeline so friendly fire and accidental collisions are very much a probability.

Mech can be customized with different parts and weapons while your different pilots will also provide a variety in traits and stats. With a lack of mech games recently, Phantom Brigade will be welcomed with open arms by fans of the genre.

PHOTO: Sons of Valhalla by Pixel Chest



Sons of Valhalla

Sons of Valhalla is another Norse mythology inspired game, but unlike the immensely popular God of War, Sons of Valhalla is a fun take with a pixel styled twist on the Real-Time Strategy genre.

As a fallen viking on a quest for revenge, you are resurrected by Odin and given powers to take the fight to your father’s murderer. Manage food supply, master tactics, and excel in personal combat as you try to grow your clan into the fiercest in Scandinavia. Sons of Valhalla will be released in 2023.

PHOTO: Darkest Dungeon 2 by Red Hook Studios



Darkest Dungeon 2

The highly successful Darkest Dungeon is back with a sequel coming out on May 8. The visceral and stressful tactical combat is back in this Lovecraftian-inspired roguelike RPG.

Mix and match your party from the nine different classes with varying positive and negative quirks. With updated visuals, animations, and a new stagecoach mechanic to master as you explore the chaotic world, be sure to be prepared to lose your sanity and your heroes in this truly challenging experience.

Dark and Darker

Another title featuring the word, 'dark,' Dark and Darker is basically a medieval fantasy Tarkov with PvPvE (Player vs Player vs Environment) elements. Every match has you delve into dangerous dungeons filled with monsters and players in quest for epic loot.

Much like Tarkov, this is a Battle Royale where players can choose to extract or escape from their current match to keep their loot for future dungeon crawls. With a plethora of classes and items to choose from, Dark and Darker already promises immense customization and longevity. Dark and Darker will be released in 2023.

Capes

Capes is a superhero tactical game coming out later in 2023. Decades ago the supervillains won (sound familiar?) and are continuing to track down aspiring superheroes and snubbing their flames out before they can spark a revolution.

Capes has obvious XCOM like inspiration from the story to the combat and we’re totally all for it. With high stakes grid-based combat and several heroes with their own unique power to recruit and command, Capes will definitely make you feel like Nick Fury.