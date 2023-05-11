Sibol women's team fights valiantly to secure MLBB silver medal

THE FINALE IS SET and the Philippines' quest for redemption in women's MLBB is underway.

Back in the Mobile Legends: Women's Invitational 2023, it was Indonesia who dominated the Philippines, and while they once again prevailed, the Philippines managed to display a heroic effort, keeping the series close 3-2 in a losing effort.

Their defeat means that the Philippines secures their 1st silver medal in the SEA Games esports category.

How Indonesia prevailed

The Indonesian powerhouse simply proved their prowess in Game 1 as their gameplan completely smothered Sibol.

The team had a plethora of ways to engage their foes as they could alternate with their Claude, Terizla, and Khufra picks.

There were moments when Michelle "Chell" Siswanto's Claude would charge forward to leave her foes to dust, then this would be followed by assaults from Vivi "Vivian" Indrawaty's Khufra and Venny "Fumi" Lim's Terizla.

Alternatively, Vivian or Fumi could lead the charge, while Cindy "Cinny" Siswanto would slow her foes down.

The Philippines tried their best to keep their hopes alive courtesy of Rica "Amoree" Amores' defensive Pharsa and Sheen "Shinoa" Perez' snowballing Karrie, but their attempts were futile as Indonesia were more systematic in Game 1.

With momentum riding on their favor, Indonesia kept on the pressure. They managed to control the early parts of Game 2, however this fizzled out as the Philippines capitalized on the late game.

Then on Game 3, the Philippines dominated the match all thanks to Mery "Meraaay" Vivero's Estes and Kaye "Keishi" Alpuerto's Martis.

In their two losses, Indonesia realized that Keishi's snowballing is a major obstacle, hence their decision to aggressively invade her jungle in Game 4.

If Game 3 was a lopsided defeat, Game 4 was a dominant win for Indonesia. With Fumi's Gloo, Vivian's Grock, and Viorelle "Vival" Valencia's Baxia, Sibol's Alpuerto was left staggered, leading to Indonesia's revenge victory.

In the finale, both teams exchanged blows and traded objectives. By the 13th-14th interval, Indonesia managed to secure the Lord, while the Philippines opted to push the turrets.

Though Sibol fought valiantly, things weren't going for them given the zonal presence from the Xavier and the poke damage from Melissa, allowing Indonesia to burst down the turrets.

Eventually Sibol lost to their fierce rivals.