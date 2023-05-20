Sibol will compete in Dota 2, LoL, PUBGM, and AoV in upcoming Asian Games

IT WAS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED for Team Sibol as they ended up garnering medals in all of the esports titles in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Six medals out of the seven events was a promising finish for Sibol however the job isn't done yet. Besides the SEA Games, Sibol will be having a stacked schedule as they'll also compete in the IESF and Asian Games for this year.

The Asian Games will be a spectacle for Sibol given its Olympic status. This will also mark the first time that esports will be a medal event in the Asian Games.

But before entering the big stage in Hangzhou, China, Sibol will have to first assess their overall seeding, something that Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) Secretary-General, Joebert Yu, mentioned in an exclusive with Spin.ph.

PHOTO: SIBOL

Road to Asian Games

"Before Asian Games, we’ll be having an event called Road to Asian Games, this is an event that will happen next month, in Macau. This will be a seeding event, meaning whatever ranking we get here, it will translate to the ranking in Asian Games," he said.

So far, the Asian Games will host popular esports titles namely PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Deam Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, Street Fighter V, and Arena of Valor.

But according to Yu, Sibol will compete in four games.

"Currently based on our discussions with the team, we’ll be competing at least four events there, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, AoV/HoK, and Dota 2."

Then when talking about the format of the games, Yu hinted that Sibol will have to travel to Macau to compete.

"For Dota 2 it’s going to be online but for the rest of the three games, it’s going to be onsite, so the team and some of the officials will fly to Macau."

PHOTO: VIRESA



Preparing for a stacked 2023

And going beyond the Asian Games, both PeSO and Sibol will also have to make preparations for the other tournaments like the IESF. Prior to the start of the MPL Philippines Season 11 playoffs, Sibol managed to book a ticket to the IESF World Esports Championship 2023 Asia + Oceania event.

"At the same time, we’re also preparing for the IESF, the Asia regional finals, it will happen in Saudi Arabia. Our Sibol Mobile Legends team qualified. We’re still waiting kase ongoing yung Dota 2, so we’re hoping to qualify as well so we can have at least two teams fly to Saudi Arabia," revealed the PeSO Secretary-General.

Now looking back at the success that Sibol garnered at the SEA Games, Yu is hoping that the team can carry on their winning ways, and bring honor to the country through esports.

"What happened here is a great thing for our federation and of course for Team Sibol. So we had a great start, we hope to continue that momentum with the RTAG, IESF and the upcoming Asian Games," he reflected.

He added: "Of course SEA Games is very important but Asian Games is going to be much harder but I’m sure that I’m confident with our team management that they can prepare the team that will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games."