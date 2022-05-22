Another esports gold for Vietnam as Sibol League of Legends falls in finals sweep

AMID THE drama and issues surrounding the Filipino squad in League of Legends, the team managed to defy everyone’s expectations as they punched their way to a surprising gold medal match against Vietnam.

Yet despite their heroic efforts, the Vietnamese squad was too much as each game of the series was a complete domination. In the end, Sibol was overwhelmed in all three games.

Sibol completely outmatched

Vietnam struck early and hard taking a quick game one victory. They managed to outplay the Pinoys en route to a sub-19 minute victory with a monster 26 to 5 kill score. Vietnam’s star jungler Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh grabbed 12 kills in game one slaughter.

Game two was an even faster win for the Viets as they take down Sibol in under 17 minutes with a 21 to 8 kill score. It was a team fight just before the 16-minute mark that allowed Vietnam to end after they take down four of Sibol’s champs.

Continue reading below ↓

Vietnamese support Trần "Bie" Đức Hiếu managed to find Yjyyyyyyyyyy’s Aphelios defending Sibol’s mid-tier two; landing a massive Sett ultimate to deliver the Philippine’s main damage dealer to the rest of Vietnam.

Despite back-to-back heartbreaks, Sibol still looked lively, even playing the crowd during the Pick and Bans phase. After Vietnam hovered the Yasuo, Sibol quickly locked it in much to the delight of Vietnamese fans. They also teased the crowd with a Teemo hover but stayed on track instead with the Jax last pick.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Once again, Vietnam showed why they’re the best League of Legend nation in Southeast Asia, ending the game at just past the 19th minute marker and with another massive 22 to 5 kill score.

Sibol tried to punish Bie’s over extension at the 18:30 mark to force a team fight. Yjyyyyyyyyyy found Vietnam’s AD carry Kaisa in the skirmish, but was immediately dogpiled by the rest of Vietnam’s squads.

Continue reading below ↓

In the end, Vietnam secured the gold medal, leaving Sibol with the silver medal in the League of Legends event.

Sibol’s League of Legends squad us is composed of West Point Esports' Andre "Calumnia" Soriano, David "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang, Jan "Creshowo" Hortizuela, Jan "RVL8" Retance, Hezro "ParzivaI" Canlas, and Matthew "Aeiden" Rogando.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.