Sibol's Jordan Clarkson? DJ suits up for Dota 2 Asian Games bid

PESO'S MARLON MARCELO didn't mince his words when he revealed the secret weapon for Philippine Dota 2's bid in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

And who is Sibol's surprise weapon? It's none other than Bleed Esports' Djardel "DJ" Mampusti.

Marcelo even compared DJ's arrival to Jordan Clarkson saying: "Kung ang Gilas may Jordan Clarkson ang SIBOL Dota 2 may Dj Mampusti."

DJ has been one of the biggest names in Philippine Dota 2 history given his explosive and flashy play as a roaming support or pos 4 player. Throughout his Dota 2 career, DJ has been renowned for being one of Fnatic's standout players and one of the best position 4 players in Southeast Asia.

He was part of that Fnatic squad that finished 4th in The International 2016 and he made his name during the Manila Major with his iconic Black Hole setups.

Now with Sibol, DJ will be taking his talents alongside the members of Polaris Esports namely Eljohn "Akashi" Andales, Mc "Mac" Villanueva, Michael "Enryu" Ladines, Bryle "cml" Alvizo, and Marvin "Boomy" Rushton.

Together they'll challenge the very best from Asia with China and Malaysia assembling a star-studded ensemble featuring the likes of Wang "Ame" Chunyu, Lu "Somnus" Yao, Yang "Chalice" Shenyi, Zhao "XinQ" Zixing, Yap "xNova" Jian Wei, and Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung.

