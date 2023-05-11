SIBOL's PUBGM team raises the stakes in Cambodia for SEA Games 2023

The PUBG Mobile competition is kicked into high gear with national pride at stake in the 32nd South East Asian Games.

Bearing the Philippine Flag is team SIBOL, the national esports team whose players hail from different PUBG Mobile Clubs in the country that topped the selection process in February 2023. As an esports powerhouse, the Philippines raises the stakes in Cambodia's esports events as many fans expect SIBOL to clinch podium finishes in all six esports titles in the SEA Games.

Team SIBOL will be competing for gold in the PUBGM events against 9 other countries and will aim to bag the gold this time in both individual and team categories. The 32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile event will start May 11, 2023, with the finals round on May 15, 2023.

Rally together and cheer for the home team

Fans of the Philippine PUBG Mobile team will also have a chance to show their support as Level Infinite is hosting online and onsite watch parties for the 32nd SEA Games.

Both online and onsite events will also include different activities including a Karaoke contest, mini-games, and raffles with rewards to be given away to participating fans. The 32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile event Online Watch Party will be done through the official PUBG Mobile Philippines discord channel from May 11 to May 13, 2023, while the on-ground event will be May 14, 2023, in the Glorietta Cinema, Makati City.

Stay updated on Team SIBOL PUBG Mobile’s progress at the 32nd SEA Games through the following pages.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓