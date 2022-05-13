Sibol men’s Wild Rift goes 0-2 in SEA Games esports opener

SIBOL'S male Wild Rift squad lost their first two games and fell to the bottom of Group B in the first day of SEA Game’s esports competition.

It was a tough opener for the PH squad after they were dominated by Thailand in a rough 17-minute game, ending in a 20-5 kill score.

The Thai’s great macro gameplay handed them 3 turrets and 3 kills with a 5k gold lead prior to the 10-minute mark. A team fight by the Dragon at the 11:30 mark saw the Thais take down three of PH’s champions to push their kill scores to 10 while the Pinoys remained at zero.

It wasn’t until the 13th minute that the Pinoys found their first kill, trading for a Thai Baron laner. But they were wiped in the process, leading to an easy Baron take for Thailand. A great Baron lane in the 14th-minute defense added three more to the Pinoy’s kill count and kept Sibol in the game.

With backs against the wall, Sibol tried to contest Thailand’s Elder Dragon take in the 16th-minute mark. Unfortunately, it came too late, with the Thais already taking the Dragon before the Pinoys entered the river.

The ensuing team fight saw Thailand take down four of PH’s champions before moving on to the open Dragon Lane to take the game in 17:31.

Sibol Wild Rift men's vs. Malaysia recap

The Philippines vs. Malaysia matchup was a more even series. The PH squad managed to grab an early 3-1 kill lead after a great dive in the Dragon tier one tower in the second minute of the game. Malaysia bounced back, grabbing two kills and the Baron lane tier one.

It was still even by the 10-minute mark with Malaysia just up 1k in gold and one kill (8-7). It would continue to be a back and forth between the two squads trading kills and the gold. It wasn’t until the 19th minute that Malaysia grabbed Baron, swinging the gold lead difference past the 1k mark for the Malaysians.

During the back and forth, it was also apparent that the lack of tanky heroes in the PH squad was punishing them. The lack of frontline allowed the Malaysian’s Baron lane Garen to whittle down Sibol’s health bars, while the rest of the Malaysian squad simply stood behind to dish out the main damage.

During the 20th-minute team fight, the Malaysian found an out-of-place Pinoy Irelia to quickly take him out of the fight. They then proceeded to catch out the Baron lane Akali before taking down the last Baron lane turret to end the game in 20:36 with a kill score of 14 to 9.

Sibol's male Wild Rift squad is now in a do-or-die scenario, needing to win their remaining two games tomorrow to move on to the playoffs. They set a rematch with Thailand which starts at 2 p.m., then a rematch with Malaysia slated at 3:30 p.m.

