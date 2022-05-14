Sibol Men’s Wild Rift suffers early SEA Games exit

THE Philippines' male Wild Rift squad came to the end of their SEA Games road after once again losing to Thailand and Malaysia in Group B of the Wild Rift tournament.

Sibol had a rough start to the day after being dominated by Thailand in their opening match.

Thais once again stood tall over PH

The Pinoys appeared to have adjusted their strategy overnight, prioritizing the Yuumi support pick, which they couldn’t grab in Day 1. Additionally, the Pinoys found a stable Baron laner in Garen, a surprise Dragon lane in Jinx, and a global presence with a mid lane Twisted Fate.

As for the Thais, their game plan looked simple, get to the Jinx in the backline. They grabbed the Shen, the Akali mid, and Varus and Thresh as their Dragon Lane duo.

The Pinoys had a great early game, diving the Thai’s dragon lane for first blood and then again when TF got his ulti. But at the second attempt, they were punished by Thailand, taking down two champions to even out the kill scores.

It was at the 8th minute mark when Sibol lost control of the game. Thailand managed to catch out the Jinx and Yuumi in the mid lane, and TF was also quickly taken to the gray screen after tping in the middle of Thais' champions. Another team fight in the mid lane at the 15th minute saw the same result with Thailand taking down three of Sibol’s champs before proceeding to Baron.

The Thais would start a siege in Sibol’s base, before catching out a mispositioned Jax. The ensuing team fight saw Thailand team wipe the Philippines, ending the game in 17 minutes.

Do-or-die vs. Malaysia

Looking to bounce back, the Pinoys tried to macro their way against Malaysia. Despite being down 5 kills to 2, the Pinoys still had a respectable 2k gold lead by the 10-minute mark, courtesy of their tower takedowns.

They would retain the slim lead for most of the game as they punished Malaysia’s takedown by split pushing a different area of the rift.

It was a team fight for the Elder Mountain dragon that turned the momentum back to Malaysia. The 18th-minute team fight saw Malaysia first taking down PH’s Baron laner Jayce whilw split pushing on the Baron lane, before immediately TP-ing to the Dragon pit to contest the Elder dragon from Sibol. The ensuing team fight saw Sibol lose two more champions and the Elder Dragon.

Malaysia would once again punish Sibol’s split pushing, taking down three champions in the 23rd minute. This opened up Baron which led to Malaysia game-ending push down mid and dragon lane for the 25th-minute win.

With the loss, Sibol’s Wild Rift medal hunt now falls in the hands of the women’s squad. However, there’s no schedule yet for when the female tournament starts.

